French transport company APS (Autocars des Pays de Savoie) orders the first two Crossway Elec buses

Iveco Bus and APS (Autocars des Pays de Savoie), a transport company based in La Roche-sur-Foron in Haute-Savoie (France), have finalised the first order for two Crossway Elec vehicles

Iveco Bus has received the very first order of two Crossway Elec buses, placed by transport company Autocars des Pays de Savoie. The two new electric vehicles will begin operation at the start of the 2025 school year on the Proxim’iti school routes in the Arve Valley, an area under an air protection plan, contributing to fully decarbonized mobility.

For Thierry Janeriat, President of Autocars des Pays de Savoie: “The acquisition of these two Crossway Elec buses marks an important milestone for APS and demonstrates our commitment to sustainable mobility. We are excited at the prospect of offering our customers quality services, now free of polluting emissions.”

For Stéphane VALLI, Mayor of Bonneville and President of the Proxim’iti network, “the acquisition of these two electric vehicles is very good news and is in line with Proxim’iti’s goal of continuing to develop increasingly decarbonized mobility.”

Solène Grange, Managing Director of Iveco France, said: “This order for the first two Crossway Elec buses is highly symbolic for Iveco Bus. I would like to thank Autocars des Pays de Savoie for their trust in us. We are looking forward to seeing these vehicles in operation, contributing to a more sustainable future in Haute-Savoie.”

Unveiled yesterday in a European preview at the Autocar Expo in Lyon, which runs until December

6th, the Crossway Elec was designed to support operators on their journey to zero emissions in their school and intercity missions.

The order includes not only the vehicles, but also the associated charging infrastructure. Iveco Bus will also supply a mobile charger to support Autocars des Pays de Savoie in operating its Crossway Elec buses. With its Energy Mobility Solutions, Iveco Bus provides end-to-end support to the customer, delivering a customized turnkey solution that can include the design, installation, and maintenance of the entire electric vehicle ecosystem and its charging infrastructure.

Measuring 12.96 meters long, the Crossway Elec buses chosen by Autocars des Pays de Savoie will be equipped with 4 NMC battery packs. They will be able to accommodate 63 passengers in excellent comfort conditions.

SOURCE: Iveco