Free2move launches the new mobility app, a key milestone in the company’s strategy

High expertise allows the best technology to be fully integrated into a seamless experience to 6 million customers worldwide, with access to the most modern innovation in car ownership

Free2move, global leader in mobility services, is proud to announce the launch of the new mobility app marking the full integration of Free2move and Share Now services into a single platform. This step simplifies user interaction and ensures that all brand services are easily accessible in one customer touch point.

The merger of both brands is now complete, and the new Free2move app marks the finalization of the integration that began in 2022, offering a full range of mobility solutions—whether it’s free-floating car-sharing, short-, medium-, or long-term rentals, subscription services, or parking options—all accessible in one place.

A milestone in mobility: a unified app

Free2move is passionately transforming mobility towards a shared future. Powered by data and cutting-edge technology, the newly launched app redefines the mobility experience by seamlessly integrating services and making transportation smarter, more efficient, and sustainable.

The Free2move app, available on iOS and Android, gives users access to more than 500 000 cars all over the world, with more than 10 000 cars in a free floating model both in European and US cities, proposing cars per minute, hours and days. hassle free of paying insurance or refueling and recharging the cars.

Pioneering electric vehicle fleet and sustainability commitments

Free2move is committed to offering sustainable mobility options, as demonstrated, on top of proposing shared mobility, by its growing fleet of electric vehicles. In cities such as Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Milan and Stuttgart customers can access electric vehicle fleets, promoting cleaner urban transportation.

Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO of Free2move, emphasized the significance of this last phase, stating: “The launch of the new Free2move app represents a pivotal moment in the company’s strategic plan reinforcing its ambition to become the largest mobility platform globally. This milestone not only completes the co-branding process started in 2022, but also signals a new chapter for Free2move, furthering its commitment to revolutionizing the mobility experience for its customers.”

SOURCE: Stellantis