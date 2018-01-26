François Marion appointed new Valeo China president

He succeeds Edouard de Pirey who has been appointed Valeo Electrical Systems Product Group Vice-President.

As Valeo’s growth strategy focuses on innovation and geographical expansion, especially in Asia, China is a key country for the Group, with 20,000 employees, 13 R&D centers and 34 plants (end of 2017). In the first half of 2017, Valeo sales in China rose 24% to 1,112 million euros. Moreover, China accounted for 26% of the order intake in the same period, of which 39% were booked with local Chinese automakers.

François Marion joined Valeo in March 2012 as Group Vice-President for Strategy and External Relations. He then became in January 2

Prior to joining Valeo, François Marion held various positions during 10 years in the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, including advisor to the Minister.

Born in 1976, François Marion graduated from the Ecole normale supérieure, the University Pierre & Marie Curie (Paris VI) and the Ecole nationale supérieure des Télécommunications in physics and mathematics. He holds a PhD in Quantum Physics.