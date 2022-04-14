Four rings on top of the world: Audi e-tron GT wins at the 2022 World Car Awards

The Audi e-tron GT quattro1 is a big winner at this year’s World Car Awards, which have been presented for the 18th time in New York. Nominated in the categories World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year, the e-tron GT quattro1 took home the title of World Performance Car at the world’s biggest and most prestigious new car awards ceremony, dubbed the “Oscars of the automotive world.” More than 100 auto journalists from around the world thoroughly tested the cars that qualified and then voted on them for the 2022 honors.