Four rings launch online sales of new cars with Audi TT Quantum Gray Edition

- Pilot project involving dealerships
- Exclusive special edition limited to 99 units
- Individual delivery and digital live consultation available
Audi takes e-commerce to the next level. Beginning June 5, 2019, consumers will be able to purchase new cars directly online. The first model to be sold exclusively over this sales channel is the Audi TT Quantum Gray Edition*. Customers can also inquire digitally and without obligation about leasing or financing and have the exclusively equipped, limited-edition model delivered anywhere in Germany. Audi dealerships are an important element of this initial pilot project for online direct sales.
The Audi TT Quantum Gray Edition is limited to 99 units and priced at 62,305.03 euros. The sales offer is valid throughout the European Economic Area. The model includes special equipment, such as the express red interior design package and partial matting of the “TT” clearcoat on the exterior. Both features are exclusive to this special edition. Buyers can have the car delivered at the time and place of their choosing within Germany. They can also have the vehicle registered beforehand with their desired license plate and inquire online about leasing or financing with no obligation. Audi Live Consultation is also being piloted with the special edition model. With a simple click, the customer is connected with a customer consultant, who uses augmented reality goggles to transmit live images to the customer from inside the vehicle.
Retail dealerships are involved in the online sale of the TT Quantum Gray Edition. E-commerce for all models is an integral component of the new contracts that will enter into force in April 2020. And retail dealerships continue to play a key role for Audi. The emphasis here is on customer consultation and communication as well as service. “This much is clear: Online sales is just one pillar of future sales. Bricks-and-mortar retailing continues to be a strong and reliable partner for us even in times of digitalization,” said Sander. Together with the Audi dealerships, the company plans to market an increasing number of selected models online via an e-commerce shop beginning in early 2020.
*TT Quantumgrau Edition
45 TFSI quattro S tronic
Output: 180(245) kW(hp)
Combined fuel consumption*: 7.0 l/100 km (33.6 US mpg)
Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 161 (259.1 g/m)
**For domestic delivery, the sale price includes legally applicable German value added tax of 19%.
For tax-free delivery within the European Community and the tax-free export, the sale price includes a deposit of 19%. For deliveries to foreign destinations, a deposit of 19% will be withheld until there is documented proof of receipt of the vehicle across the border. Payment of tax on the vehicle purchase, based on the underlying net price, is to be taken care of by the buyer independently in the foreign country of destination.
SOURCE: AUDI AG