Foresighted Lions: MAN trucks recognise pedestrians and cyclists, drive even more economically and support the driver even more intensively

Pedestrian and cyclist detection makes MAN trucks even safer, especially for vulnerable road users

Available to order now for MAN trucks: Pedestrian and cyclist detection defuses critical situations, especially for the most vulnerable road users. Traffic sign recognition, tyre pressure indicator and electronic semi-mounting aid relieve the drivers of their stressful work in the long term. The new PredictiveDrive function, the even more powerful and at the same time more fuel-efficient D26 engine since the IAA 2022, the improved aerodynamics and the new axles together save up to 6% fuel. And MAN TGL and TGM start up with the MAN PowerMatic transmission without wear and shift even more efficiently.

When making deliveries in the city, when manoeuvring in the haulage yard or in unclear crossing situations and when entering roundabouts: pedestrians or cyclists can move into the difficult-to-see area directly in front of the vehicle without the driver noticing immediately.

The new “FrontDetection” safety system effectively defuses such critical situations in urban traffic, especially for the most vulnerable road users, by detecting whether pedestrians or cyclists are in the difficult-to-see area directly in front of the vehicle in starting situations and at low speeds of up to 10 km/h and warning the driver visually and acoustically.

At the same time, the new safety function is incorporated into the warning and braking strategy of the third generation of MAN’s Emergency Brake Assist (EBA). This now detects other road users from as low as 10 km/h who are not directly in the lane ahead of the truck but could potentially cross it, warns in the event of an imminent collision and, if necessary, automatically initiates emergency braking to a standstill.

The MAN AttentionGuard attention warning system, which detects unsafe driving and warns the driver visually and acoustically, has also been updated: compared to the previous version, the further developed MAN AttentionGuard continuously evaluates the driver’s lane stability and steering interventions. In addition, the driver can now be warned without crossing the lane markings if the system detects a decline in the driver’s attention – even before the driver consciously perceives the onset of drowsiness as a restriction of his concentration.

Especially in poor visibility and at night, the distance warning system also contributes to safety on long journeys. If the driver falls below the legal minimum distance, the system warns. The display of the actual distance in metres to the vehicle in front helps to re-establish and maintain the correct distance, if the distance-controlled cruise control ACC is not activated anyway, which maintains the correct distance independently. Distance warning and ACC thus help to significantly reduce the risk of rear-end collisions, even as a preventive measure.

Quick and central access to all assistance functions is provided by a new button located on the multifunction steering wheel or in the instrument panel, depending on the equipment. Functions such as lane change and turning assistance, the MAN long-distance traffic assistant CruiseAssist or the pedestrian and cyclist detection FrontDetection can be called up easily without menu detours.

Another contribution to preventive road safety is the pre-fitting for the connection of a breathalyser, which measures the breath alcohol content and only allows the engine to be started if the driver is fit to drive. Alcohol-related accidents, which are particularly tragic because they are in principle avoidable, can thus be prevented.

More support in everyday driving

In addition to the numerous active warning or preventive safety systems, MAN Trucks now also offer new systems that significantly relieve the driver in his daily work and thus indirectly also contribute to greater safety.

One of these is the new traffic sign recognition. The real-time display of traffic and speed regulations that apply in the driving situation relieves the driver, who can concentrate fully on the driving task and the traffic without worrying about possibly overlooking applicable restrictions.

The new tyre pressure and temperature display also provides valuable information. Correct tyre pressure reduces consumption and wear and also reduces the risk of dangerous tyre bursts and fires due to overheating. The system also displays the tyre pressure and temperature of trailers and semi-trailers equipped with the corresponding sensors.

Even if professional drivers are perfectly familiar with reversing with long train combinations from their daily practice, challenging situations can still arise due to restricted visibility to the rear. Here, the driver is supported by the Reversing Motion System – a camera image provided by the camera in the rear area, which is now available as a standard option. It is automatically shown in the entertainment system display when reverse gear is engaged and can also be activated manually at any time using a button on the instrument panel. This way, the driver always has an eye on what is happening behind his vehicle.

Another significant relief for the driver is the fifth wheel coupling equipped with sensors. A semi-trailer sensor on the fifth wheel plate, a kingpin sensor on the coupling lock and a locking sensor on the access guard monitor the coupling process and provide the information directly via the digital display instrument. The driver can thus see the correct locking of the fifth wheel directly from his workplace – an enormous relief, especially at night, and thus a further gain for safety.

And the new air suspension control also contributes to making semi-mounting operations easier. This is ensured by a new ergonomic operating design of the cable-connected remote control next to the driver’s seat, which is also complemented by the possible operation of the air suspension functions via the multifunction steering wheel and on-board menu. It is also possible to control the trailer’s air suspension with the new system, which also reduces lifting and lowering times by up to 50%.

Last but not least, the new voice recognition via driver card makes the setting particularly easy for changing drivers with different languages. In addition to the two standard languages German and English, 28 further languages can be downloaded free of charge with MAN Now via the RIO platform. With Language Recognition and Language Package, Idle Shutdown, the driving efficiency systems MAN EfficientCruise and MAN EfficientRoll, the driving time monitoring MAN TimeInfo and MAN TimeControl as well as the driving programmes for the MAN TipMatic transmission, the download function directly to the vehicle now includes a large number of remotely available vehicle functions that can also be retrofitted to MAN trucks from model year 2022.

More performance, more efficiency, more optimisation of use

In addition to safety updates to support drivers, MAN Truck & Bus has also stepped up its game in terms of fuel reduction – while at the same time increasing performance: already since the IAA 2022, the new D26 engine offers 10 hp and 50 Nm more thanks to internal engine measures and at the same time consumes noticeably less fuel. In conjunction with the aerodynamic improvements to the cab gap transitions, windscreen and side and roof spoilers, which were also introduced at the IAA, a new generation of fuel-saving, lightweight drive axles with new low-friction axle gear oil and MAN EfficientCruise, which works even more proactively, fuel savings of up to 6 percent are possible. The newly integrated PredictiveDrive function makes the GPS cruise control even more efficient. It plans the optimum speed curve for the topography ahead and selects the most fuel-efficient engine operating point for it, taking into account the gear ratio, and does this from a speed of just 30 km/h.

In the lighter TGL and TGM series, a new transmission is the central innovation in the driveline area. The new MAN PowerMatic allows MAN TGL and TGM to change gears even more efficiently. At the same time, the torque converter automatic offers particularly wear-free starting and very high acceleration – ideal for city operations and applications for authorities, such as the fire brigade.

The portfolio of innovations that can already be ordered for the TGX, TGS, TGL and TGM is rounded off by a new battery management system that takes into account the increased requirements of numerous additional electrical consumers during idle periods and ensures the vehicle’s starting capability by switching off less important consumers. And with the expansion of the range of Meiller TRIGENIUS factory tippers already launched at the IAA 2022 for all four truck series, MAN is once again significantly expanding its portfolio of body solutions ex works.

Together with the MAN Mobile24 mobility guarantee, which has been extended in scope once again and now also includes appointment bookings and support abroad, tyre service and online status reports as well as detailed information via MAN ServiceCare, MAN has put together a package of newly available innovations in line with its claim of “Simplifying Business”, which makes trucks with the lion in the radiator grille even more driver- and customer-oriented, even more efficient and user-friendly, but above all even safer.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus