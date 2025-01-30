Fully electric variants of the Explorer and Capri are equipped with EcoContact 6 Q summer tires from Continental

Ford’s new Explorer and Capri electric SUVs come factory-fitted exclusively with Continental tires. The US automotive manufacturer has approved the EcoContact 6 Q summer tires in 19, 20 and 21-inch sizes for both vehicle models. For use in all seasons, Ford has also issued an original equipment approval for the AllSeasonContact all-weather tires in 19-inch size.

Designed for quiet and energy-efficient driving, EcoContact 6 Q tires are particularly suited to electric vehicles such as the Ford Explorer and the Ford Capri. The specially developed rubber compound lessens energy absorption while the vehicle is in motion and reduces friction in the material as well as rolling resistance. In addition, the developers at Continental have optimized the tire’s tread. Lower rolling noise contributes to enhanced driving comfort. Thanks to modified blocks, sipes and side grooves, the EcoContact 6 Q offers especially high mileage and braking performance as well as good handling. Besides short braking distances, the premium tire provides a reliable grip on dry and wet road surfaces as well as excellent cornering stability, even at high speeds.

With rolling resistance class A and an XL marking for increased load capacity, the AllSeasonContact is the perfect all-weather tire for electric vehicles. The developers at Continental significantly reduced the rolling resistance with an extremely energy-efficient tire design as well as a new kind of rubber compound. This extends the range of electric vehicles such as the Ford Explorer and Ford Capri. With its special tread profile and rigid profile design, the AllSeasonContact offers a high level of aquaplaning safety. The silica compound in the tire enables a good grip and short braking distances – in all weather conditions.

Low rolling resistance, low rolling noise and high mileage are the focus of Continental’s tire development. Due to their increased load index, the tires are designed to cope with the increased weight of electric vehicles resulting from the battery. Around the world, the 10 highest-volume manufacturers of fully electric vehicles rely on Continental tires for their original equipment.

These tire lines have been approved for the electric versions of the Ford Explorer and Ford Capri in numerous countries in the following sizes:

EcoContact 6 Q, 235/55 R19 105H XL

EcoContact 6 Q, 255/50 R19 107H XL

EcoContact 6 Q, 235/50 R20 104H XL

EcoContact 6 Q, 255/45 R20 105H XL

EcoContact 6 Q, 235/45 R21 101H XL

EcoContact 6 Q, 255/40 R21 102H XL

AllSeasonContact, 235/55 R19 105H XL

AllSeasonContact, 255/50 R19 107H XL

SOURCE: Continental