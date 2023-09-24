Ford, Unifor agreement recognizes, rewards employees; creates blueprint for Canadian automotive industry future

Ford of Canada Unifor-represented hourly employees ratify a three-year agreement with major wage, benefit, bonus, and retirement enhancements along with modernized workforce design to support EV future

Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and Unifor have reached a new national labor agreement providing significant wage increases, bonuses, additional paid time off, retirement enhancements, significant inflation protection provisions as well as an accelerated grow-in period for new hires.

Based on the collective agreement ratified by employees today, Ford is enhancing the income maintenance and eligibility during the Oakville Electric Vehicle Centre (OEVC) retooling period, modernizing the workforce design to support the EV future. The contract will also introduce new investment and added capacity at Essex Engine Plant for the 7.3-litre engine in Windsor, ON.

Ford of Canada’s hourly employees also receive historic economic gains, including:

15 per cent in general wage increase over the life of the agreement – the largest uplift in Ford of Canada history and three-times the increase in 2020

A record C$10,000 ratification bonus for full-time permanent employees and $4,000 for temporary employees

Significant increases to retirement programs including raised pension benefit rate and increased contributions

Reduced new hire wage progression period by 50 per cent

“Our Unifor-represented autoworkers are the heart of Ford of Canada,” said Bev Goodman, president and CEO, Ford of Canada. “This contract invests in our talented and dedicated employees, who remain consistently focused on the critical work of assembling our vehicles, building our engines and components, improving customer satisfaction, and expediting parts delivery service to our more than 400 dealers. Together, we are ensuring our Canadian operations continue to deliver with the skills, knowledge, and processes to compete and win.”

SOURCE: Ford