Ford takes top automotive industry spot, named in top 10 of 100 best corporate citizens by 3BL

Ford Motor Company announced that 3BL Media, a global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) news and content publishing platform, named the company number 9 on its 2022 Best Corporate Citizen listing, taking the top automotive industry spot. Ford placed first in 3BL’s human rights category and second in the environmental category.

“Ford’s leadership on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues really came through, particularly in our more transparent and robust reporting,” said Mary Wroten, director of global sustainability and ESG. She credits Ford’s Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report, Human Rights Report, Task Force on Climate Related Disclosures Report, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Index and CDP for propelling the company forward in ESG.

“More than anything else, though, this recognition reflects the dedication of our teams around the globe who are fulfilling our purpose in actions every day,” Wroten added.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 155 ESG factors in eight pillars, including climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance. 3BL recognizes outstanding ESG, transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

“Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade requires all companies to truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business,” said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.”

In addition to being acknowledged by 3BL Professional, Ford Motor Company was inducted into The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and The Climate Registry’s Climate Hall of Fame earlier this year. The company’s commitment to corporate citizenship, sustainability, environmental and social responsibility also has earned it recognition by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, JUST Capital’s America’s Most JUST Companies, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Bloomberg Gender & Equality Index, CDP Climate and Water A-List and other third-party ESG-focused organizations.

SOURCE: Ford