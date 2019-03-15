Ford releases 2019 preliminary proxy statement and announces virtual annual meeting date

Ford’s preliminary proxy statement has four company proposals, including the election of directors, an advisory vote on the compensation of this year’s named executive officers, a vote on the tax benefit preservation plan and three shareholder proposals; Ford’s virtual annual meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. EDT, Thursday, May 9

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) today published a 2019 preliminary proxy statement and announced the date for the company’s virtual annual meeting.

Ford’s 2019 preliminary proxy statement outlines four company proposals and three shareholder proposals. Company proposals include the election of 13 directors, an advisory vote on the compensation of this year’s named executive officers and approval of the tax benefit preservation plan. The SEC requires a preliminary proxy filing for non-standard items such as the shareholder vote on the tax benefit preservation plan. The company’s definitive proxy statement will be filed March 29.

The virtual annual meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. EDT, Thursday, May 9, enabling shareholders to listen, vote and submit questions by logging in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FORD2019. Broadridge Financial Solutions, a financial services technology firm, will once again help facilitate the meeting.

Ford’s 2019 preliminary proxy statement and details of the virtual annual meeting can be viewed at www.shareholder.ford.comin the Financials section under SEC Filings.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company