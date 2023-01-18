Ford recognized as energy efficiency innovator at inaugural Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Awards

Ford was recognized by the Norfolk Southern Corp. as the top honoree at its inaugural Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Awards, which honors partner companies who are leaders in the categories of Energy Efficiency, Innovation and Environmental Stewardship, with Ford Motor Company taking a top honor

Ford was named a top sustainability leader in the Energy Efficiency category, which honors corporate programs that achieve significant energy efficiency savings. Ford was recognized not only for its own corporate efforts, but also for bringing sustainable innovation and energy efficient technologies and practices to its supply chain and key partners.

“Ford’s environmental and social sustainability practices are a cornerstone of our corporate values, but supporting our suppliers and partners to also act as responsibly as possible is what truly sets Ford apart,” said Mary Wroten, director of global sustainability and ESG, Ford Motor Company. “From our renewable energy commitments to our manufacturing efficiency, we’re working hard every day to be carbon neutral no later than 2050, and we hope to help as many of our partners on this journey with us as we can.”

Details of the Norfolk Southern Corp.’s Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Awards can be found here.

More information on Ford’s energy efficiency efforts, supplier sustainability initiatives and broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments can be found in the company’s 2022 Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report.

SOURCE: Ford