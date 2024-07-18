Ford Pro demand drives F-Series Super Duty production expansion to Canada, with future multi-energy technology

Ford adds a third North American assembly plant to meet Ford Pro customer demand for one of its most popular and profitable vehicles; adding initial capacity for 100,000 F-Series Super Duty trucks, including future multi-energy technology, at Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada

Ford Motor Company today announced plans to assemble F-Series Super Duty pickups at its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, starting in 2026, boosting production of one of the company’s most popular and profitable vehicles.

The move to add production of up to 100,000 units of its best-selling Super Duty to Oakville expands Super Duty production across three plants in North America, including Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant, which are operating at full capacity. It also paves the way to bring multi-energy technology to the next generation of Super Duty trucks, giving customers more freedom of choice and supporting Ford’s electrification plans.

“Super Duty is a vital tool for businesses and people around the world and, even with our Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant running flat out, we can’t meet the demand. This move benefits our customers and supercharges our Ford Pro commercial business,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “At the same time, we look forward to introducing three- row electric utility vehicles, leveraging our experience in three-row utility vehicles and our learnings as America’s No. 2 electric vehicle brand to deliver fantastic, profitable vehicles.”

In total, Ford plans to invest approximately $3 billion to expand Super Duty production, including $2.3 billion to install assembly and integrated stamping operations at Oakville Assembly Complex. When complete, Oakville Assembly Complex will be a fully flexible plant.

Boosting Super Duty assembly will initially secure approximately 1,800 Canadian jobs at Oakville Assembly Complex, 400 more than would initially have been needed to produce the three-row electric vehicle. Unifor-represented employees at Oakville Assembly Complex will return to work in 2026, a full year earlier than previously planned.

The increased production also adds approximately 150 jobs at Windsor Engine Complex, which will manufacture more V8 engines for Super Duty.

“This investment will benefit Ford, our employees in Canada and the U.S., and especially our customers who want and need Super Duty for their lives and livelihoods,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s chief operating officer. “It is fully consistent with our Ford+ plan for profitable growth, as we take steps to maximize our global manufacturing footprint, and our investments will have a fast payback.”

Ford plans to hire new employees and add overtime at U.S. component plants that support Super Duty production.

Sharonville Transmission Plant in Ohio – $24 million investment and additional overtime

Rawsonville Components Plant in Michigan – $1 million investment and roughly 20 new jobs

Sterling Axle Plant in Michigan – approximately 50 new jobs

Across powertrain, transmission, stamping and final assembly operations, 10 U.S. plants in five states support Super Duty production. Those plants directly employ approximately 20,000 American workers.

Ford is the leader in producing and selling trucks in America, with two F-150 plants in Michigan and Missouri, two Super Duty plants in Kentucky and Ohio, and a Ranger plant in Michigan.

Ford truck production directly and indirectly supports more than 500,000 jobs in America.

The company leads all automakers in U.S. production volume and exports and employs the most hourly manufacturing workers in the U.S. of any automaker.

Strong demand for Super Duty among Ford Pro customers

Ford is the best-selling pickup truck manufacturer in the U.S. and globally. F-Series remains the best-selling truck for 47 years running in America and for 58 consecutive years in Canada. In the first half of 2024, Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant produced more than 200,000 Super Duty trucks.

Order banks remain healthy since the launch of the new 2024 model year Super Duty, and demand from Ford Pro customers is higher than what Ford can produce now.

“There is durable demand for Super Duty from Ford Pro customers as spending on infrastructure and related construction activity remains high,” said Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis. “Many retail customers have not been able to get their trucks fast enough because of our production constraints. Unlocking Super Duty volume will also support businesses and tradespeople who rely on these trucks and first responders who serve their communities.”

More of the top industries that rely on heavy-duty trucks to get the job done choose Super Duty over any other competitor. Super Duty holds 58% market share in the mining sector, 56% in the utility industry, 53% in emergency vehicles and 44% in construction.1

