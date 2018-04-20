Ford Mustang is world’s best-selling sports coupe for third straight year

Global demand for the new 2018 Ford Mustang has driven Mustang to its third straight year as the best-selling sports coupe in the world.

Global Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 cars, according to Ford analysis of the most recent new light vehicle registration data from IHS Markit. This data – compiled from government and other sources and capturing 95 per cent of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries – puts Mustang ahead of all other sports coupe competitors worldwide.

“The world is falling in love with Mustang,” says Erich Merkle, Ford sales analyst. “Mustang represents the best of American design, performance and freedom, with an unmistakable personality that’s appeals – regardless of your post code.”

Of the nearly 126,000 vehicles registered worldwide, Ford reported 81,866 of those were registered in the United States where Mustang is manufactured, meaning just over one-third of all Mustang registrations are occurring in export markets.

Ford sold 13,100 Mustangs in Europe last year according to the company’s own data,* and outsold the Porsche 911 in 13 European markets, including the U.K. and Spain. The leading five European markets for Mustang sales in 2017 were Germany (5,742), the U.K. (2,211), France (942), Belgium (900), and Sweden (512).

Demand also remains particularly strong in China, where Mustang was the best-selling sports coupe last year based on 7,125 registrations.

Since global exports began in 2015, through December 2017, Ford has sold 418,000 Mustangs around the world. The most popular configuration worldwide is the Mustang GT with the 5.0-litre V8.

Ford has sold 35,000 Mustangs in Europe since 2015 through March 2018,* and later this year introduces the new Ford Mustang featuring a more athletic exterior, and an upscale interior with soft-touch materials and 12-inch digital instrument cluster. Enhanced powertrains include Ford’s 450 PS 5.0-litre V8 and 10-speed automatic transmission for 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in 4.3 seconds, 12.1 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 270 g/km CO 2 .**

Advanced driving technologies include MagneRide® adjustable suspension, selectable Drive Modes and a new Active Valve Performance Exhaust that delivers an innovative Good Neighbour Mode for early-morning or late-night driving. New driver assistance technologies include Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Lane Keeping Aid.

In addition, a special edition Ford Mustang Bullitt celebrating the famous film’s 50th anniversary begins production for Europe in June.

Available in Shadow Black or classic Dark Highland Green, Mustang Bullitt is powered by an uprated 5.0-litre V8 engine that will deliver an anticipated 464 PS and 529 Nm of torque.*** New rev-matching technology will deliver smooth, seamless gear-changes accompanied by a sporty V8 “blip” during six-speed manual transmission downshifts. A standard B&O PLAY premium audio system will deliver 1000 watts of power through 12-high performance speakers.

Sports coupes, as defined by IHS Markit, include two-door and convertible models.

