Ford Motor Company issues two safety recalls in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing two safety recalls in North America. Details are as follows:

Safety recall for select 2006-10 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ vehicles

Ford is issuing a safety recall for select 2006-10 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ vehicles. In some affected vehicles, a normally closed valve inside the hydraulic control unit may stick open, which could result in extended brake pedal travel, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is aware of 15 reports of accidents and two injuries that may be related to this condition. This action affects 600,166 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories. Affected vehicles were built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Feb. 22, 2006, to July 15, 2009.

Dealers will inspect the hydraulic control unit for signs of stuck or slow-responding valves and replace the unit, if necessary. The system will be pressure-flushed with DOT 4 brake fluid and the DOT 3 reservoir cap will be replaced with a new DOT 4 cap. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S54.

Safety recall for select 2020 Ford F-150 vehicles for spare tire bead damage

Ford is issuing a safety recall for the spare tire on select 2020 Ford F-150 vehicles. In some affected vehicles, the spare tire bead area may have been damaged when it was mounted onto the wheel assembly. Cuts or tears can potentially damage the bead wire, leading to corrosion over time. Bead-wire corrosion can cause separation of the bead wire, resulting in a rapid loss of air pressure and the tire detaching from the wheel.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 33 vehicles in the U.S. and 51 in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Dearborn Truck Plant during Nov. 10-21, 2019.

Dealers will replace the spare tire. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S55.

SOURCE: Ford