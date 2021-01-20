Ford Motor Company issues safety compliance recall for 286 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor and Lincoln Aviator vehicles in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety compliance recall for 286 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor and Lincoln Aviator 2020 model year vehicles. Affected vehicles were shipped with contaminated windshield washer fluid and therefore do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

This action affects 283 vehicles in the U.S. and three in Canada.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Affected vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant:

Ford Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles from May 26 to 30, 2020

Lincoln Aviator vehicles from May 28 to June 2, 2020

Dealers will flush out the washer system, and replace the windshield washer fluid, washer bottle neck, washer pump assembly, fluid level sensor, and front and rear wiper blades. Dealers will also inspect and repair paint and exterior components, if necessary. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21C01.

SOURCE: Ford