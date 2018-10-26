Ford Motor Company issues recall in North America for select 2012-18 Ford Focus vehicles for malfunctioning canister purge valve

Ford is issuing a recall for approximately 1.5 million select 2012-18 Ford Focus vehicles equipped with 2.0-liter GDI and 2.0-liter GTDI engines for a malfunctioning canister purge valve.

Affected vehicles are equipped with a canister purge valve that may become stuck in an open position. If this occurs, an excessive vacuum in the fuel system could cause deformation of the vehicle’s plastic fuel tank. As a result, the customer could observe a malfunction indicator light or a fuel gauge with fluctuating or inaccurate fuel levels. This could lead to a stall while driving and/or an inability to restart the vehicle, which can increase the risk of a crash.

Ford is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires as a result of this condition.

Affected vehicles include 2012-18 Ford Focus 2.0-liter GDI vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant prior to April 13, 2017 and 2.0-liter GTDI vehicles built prior to Feb. 2, 2018.

There are approximately 1,463,389 vehicles in North America relating to this concern, with 1,282,596 in the United States and federalized territories, 136,272 in Canada and 44,521 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S32.

Dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module with new software that will detect a malfunctioning canister purge valve and prevent a potential excessive fuel vapor system vacuum condition from occurring. Dealers will inspect and replace the canister purge valve, carbon canister, fuel tank and fuel delivery module, as necessary. There will be no charge for these services. Customers should maintain at least a half tank of fuel until the recall is completed.

SOURCE: Ford