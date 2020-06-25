Ford Motor Company issues a safety compliance recall and a safety recall in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety compliance recall and a safety recall in North America.

Safety compliance recall for select 2020 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles

In affected vehicles, the attachment bracket for the second-row driver’s side headrest may not have been sufficiently welded to the seat frame.

An improperly welded headrest bracket may have reduced strength and may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 2,620 vehicles in the United States, 159 in Canada and 19 in Mexico.

Affected vehicles were built at Kentucky Truck Plant as follows:

Ford Expedition vehicles from Feb. 26 to March 18, 2020

Lincoln Navigator vehicles from Feb. 27 to March 16, 2020

Dealers will inspect the seat structure and replace, if required. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20C12.

Safety recall for select 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles with 6.7-liter engine and 10R140 transmission

Affected vehicles were built with a transmission torque-converter damper plate that was not tempered, resulting in a brittle damper plate that may fracture.

A fractured damper plate could cause the engine to stall and require increased brake pedal effort when coming to a stop. The engine can be restarted, and mobility may be regained if the driver shifts to neutral or park. However, there could be an unexpected, aggressive reengagement when shifting to drive or reverse and the potential for another engine stall. The vehicle will continue to exhibit these symptoms until the service fix is completed.

This condition can increase the risk of a crash. Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

This action affects 13 vehicles in the United States and two in Canada.

Affected vehicles were built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Jan. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020, and at Ohio Assembly Plant on Jan. 29, 2020.

Dealers will replace the transmission. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S33.

SOURCE: Ford