Ford Motor Company announces details for 2020 Q1 earnings conference call

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their 2020 first quarter financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 28.

Following the release, Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive officer; Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer; Tim Stone, Ford chief financial officer; and members of Ford’s senior management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions on the call.

Access Information – Tuesday, April 28

Ford Earnings Call: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664

International: 1.970.297.2423

Password: Ford Earnings

Web: www.shareholder.ford.com

Replay – Available after 8:00 p.m. ET on April 28 through May 4

Toll-Free: 1.855.859.2056

International: 1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 6478683

Web: www.shareholder.ford.com

