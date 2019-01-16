Ford details commitment to global redesign — reshaping overseas operations and strengthening North America

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today highlighted its commitment to reinvent the future of mobility by transforming the company through operational fitness and allocating capital to high-growth and high-margin product segments and smart vehicles and services.

Presenting at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit, the company also provided preliminary results for full-year 2018, provided high-level guidance for 2019 and highlighted areas of strategic momentum throughout the company.

“Over the last 19 months, we have worked to reshape and transform our company – sharpening our competitiveness, taking actions to improve our profitability and returns, and investing in our future. These actions support our drive to satisfy today’s customers – and those of tomorrow,” said Jim Hackett, president and CEO.

Jim Farley, president, Global Markets, shared details of the company’s major global product wave, which focuses on trucks, commercial vehicles and SUVs.

“We are now beginning to see the results of our capital shift away from traditional sedans to trucks and SUVs with new utility nameplates globally, including Territory in China, Bronco, and a slightly smaller, yet-to-be named off-roader in North America,” Farley said. “2018 was a growth year for F-Series, especially Super Duty in North America. Transit and Ranger are now in all global markets in high volume with great potential.”

