Ford Credit offers financial relief to customers in Texas

Ford Motor Credit Company is ready to help customers in Texas affected by the recent severe weather.

The company’s disaster relief program allows customers whose accounts qualify to delay one or two monthly payments.

“We care about our customers and understand many of them are going through a very difficult time right now,” said Shannon Mokhiber, vice president, North America Business Center Operations. “We want to help and are offering them some time to recover.”

Customers may initiate a payment deferral immediately using the company’s Account Manager digital tool or may call this toll-free number: 1-800-723-4016.

The offer is available to customers in FEMA-declared disaster areas who are leasing or have purchased vehicles with financing from Ford Credit or Lincoln Automotive Financial Services. Customers in other areas who need help are encouraged to contact the company.

The company will send postcards and/or emails with information on how to request help to customers in the affected areas.

SOURCE: Ford