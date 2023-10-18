Ford bringing together worldwide industrial capabilities, completing sequence of steps to ramp up Ford+ growth

Kumar Galhotra leads Ford’s global industrial system as COO, with vehicle hardware engineering, gas and hybrid programs, cycle planning, supply chain and manufacturing

Ford is laying the last cornerstone in a series of organizational changes for its Ford+ growth plan, creating an effective and efficient end-to-end global industrial system as the operational engine behind all Ford vehicles – gas, hybrid and electric.

“These moves will drive clarity and simplicity across Ford, so we can significantly ramp up our capabilities and combine them with businesses that are focused on the needs of different customers,” said CEO Jim Farley. “We’re changing how we work to give those customers experiences that go way beyond their expectations, while maximizing quality, minimizing costs and stamping out complexity everywhere.”

He said that the new industrial structure completes a series of actions to unleash the growth and value-creation potential of Ford+, which is characterized by close, enduring customer relationships; improving financial performance; and investments in iconic vehicles and disruptive technologies and software.

Previous actions included:

Launching the Ford+ plan itself, to combine great vehicles with software and services

Standing up the three distinct, customer-centered global automotive businesses:

Ford Blue, Ford Model e and Ford Pro

Deploying the new Ford operating system, and

Initiating Ford Integrated Services to provide customers with software-enabled experiences.

“We now have the right people with the right talent in the right places to give our customers products, services and value they can’t get anywhere else,” said Farley.

Kumar Galhotra, who was heading Ford Blue, the company’s business unit for gas and hybrid vehicles, becomes chief operating officer and will lead Ford’s global industrial system. Galhotra now oversees all global vehicle engineering and cycle planning, ICE and hybrid programs, supply chain management, and manufacturing of vehicles on behalf of all the business units.

Doug Field, as chief EV, digital and design officer, continues to drive innovation at startup speed in developing electric vehicles, creating digital platforms and software for Ford’s entire product lineup, and leading the company’s vehicle and digital design studios.

“Additionally, Doug and Kumar’s teams will support our customers and the businesses that serve them by rooting out waste, reducing costs and raising quality – in design and development, supply chain and manufacturing,” Farley said. “They’ll give everyone else at Ford even more freedom to get close to, understand and serve customers.”

In August, Peter Stern joined to lead the new Ford Integrated Services business. Stern’s group will establish and market high-value, software-enabled services that leverage technologies such as Ford BlueCruise, the industry-leading hands-free highway driving system. The team will provide new benefits for customers – and new opportunities for Ford – in areas like productivity, security, and next-generation buying and service experiences.

Succeeding Galhotra as the head of Ford Blue is Andrew Frick, who reports to Farley. Frick had been managing Ford Blue’s sales and distribution functions; trucks, SUVs and enthusiast vehicles; and operations in Mexico and Canada.

Frick’s team and Ford dealers around the globe will have primary relationships with gas and hybrid customers – like Marin Gjaja with Ford Model e EV buyers and Ted Cannis with Ford Pro’s commercial customers. They’re accountable for making sure customers are heard throughout Ford and get best-in-class service and experiences. Frick, Cannis and Gjaja are also responsible for go-to-market initiatives and sales, revenue and profit growth in their respective business units.

