Ford: Best-selling F-Series, vans lead in Q2; Hybrids grow 56%, EVs up 61%

Ford remains America’s No. 1 truck seller, led by best-selling F-Series and strong gains for Maverick, America’s most affordable pickup

Ford Motor Company’s exciting and differentiated U.S. product lineup is resonating with customers, evidenced by second-quarter sales gains across trucks, vans, hybrid and electric vehicles, and Lincoln.

Ford is the number one selling pickup manufacturer in the world and its F-Series truck lineup remains America’s best-selling, outselling second place Silverado by 71,000 and Ram by 173,000 trucks through June of this year. Maverick and Maverick Hybrid – the No. 1 selling hybrid truck in the U.S. – set new first half records. F-Series sales totaled 199,463 in Q2, up 30 percent from Q1.

Transit, America’s best-selling van posted a new first half sales record. Ford set an all-time record for SUV sales during the first half of 2024, topping the previous record set in 2017. And importantly, customers continue to find value in Ford software and service offerings that make their lives easier.

“From the urban customer who wants the capability of a small pickup like Maverick to the businesses that rely on Transit vans to help drive the American economy, the distinctive Ford lineup is resonating with customers,” said Andrew Frick, president, Ford Blue. “Hybrid and electric vehicles are driving growth, as are post-purchase experiences, like BlueCruise hands-free highway driving, the Ford Pro Intelligence software platform and remote vehicle servicing options.”

Ford total vehicle sales for the second quarter were up 1 percent year-over-year. Total truck sales (including pickups and vans) of 308,920 were up 5 percent compared to 2023, representing Ford’s best Q2 truck sales performance since 2019.

F-150, Ranger and all-new Lincoln Nautilus production continues to scale, and more new vehicles are on the way. The new Ford Explorer will soon begin shipping to dealers, followed by the new Lincoln Aviator, Mustang Mach-E Rally and extended-range E-Transit.

Maverick, F-150 boost Ford hybrid sales 56 percent

Ford hybrid sales increased 56 percent to 53,822 – a new quarterly sales record since Ford first offered hybrid models more than two decades ago.

Leading the way: the Maverick, America’s best-selling hybrid pickup, with sales totaling 40,420 through the first half of the year. Customers who seek capability, space, versatility and efficiency are turning to Maverick – even if they’ve never owned a truck or Ford vehicle before. Approximately 60 percent of all Maverick Hybrid customers come from other brands, and many are trading in their small SUVs and compact cars for the affordable midsize Maverick pickup.

Maverick’s largest market is California and, based on the most recent registration data, Maverick is the top choice among female consumers in the midsize pickup segment.

Second to Maverick among hybrid pickups is the new F-150 Hybrid, with sales totaling 33,674 through the first half of the year, up 38 percent. Sales of the new 2024 F-150 Hybrid model started in the second quarter and steadily climbed through the three-month period, helping to lift overall Ford truck sales to a 5 percent gain for the quarter. F-150 Hybrid represented 20 percent of non-EV F-150 sales for Q2. No other competitor has the advantage of Ford’s truck powertrain lineup of gas, hybrid and electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle sales surge; Ford No. 2 EV brand

Electric vehicle sales increased 61 percent in the second quarter with 23,957 sold and are up 72 percent for the year. With 44,180 total EVs sold for the first half of the year, Ford brand electric vehicles trail only Tesla.

Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning are drawing customers from other brands; 62 percent of F-150 Lightning and 54 percent of Mustang Mach-E sales are new to Ford.

Mustang Mach-E sales rose 46 percent over last year and are up 58 percent through the first half of the year. Year-to-date sales represent Mustang Mach-E’s best performance since launch.

Sales of America’s No. 1 selling electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, totaled 15,645 through June of this year. F-150 Lightning sales for Q2 totaled 7,902, up 77 percent from a year ago.

The Ford E-Transit was America’s best-selling electric van with total first half sales of 6,301, more than double the amount sold during the first half of 2023. During Q2, E-Transit sales were up 96 percent. This represents E-Transit’s best quarterly sales since its debut in 2022.

Three of every four E-Transit sales this year are from repeat customers as businesses see for themselves the lower maintenance and fuel costs that come with an electric vehicle.

Transit posts record sales; Ford Pro Intelligence subscriptions rise

Ford has led the commercial van segment for 45 straight years and is off to a record Transit start this year. In Q2, Ford Transit and E-Series combined accounted for half of the full-size commercial van segment. Now in its 10th year, Transit, America’s best-selling van, posted sales of 82,164 vans in the first half of the year – up 28 percent.

F-Series Super Duty sales continue to grow with first half sales up 8 percent.

Ford Pro Intelligence software platform now has approximately 600,000 subscribers, based on end of quarter estimates, up about 33 percent since last year and 7 percent compared to Q1.

Ford brand SUVs post record first-half sales

Ford-brand SUVs had a record first half on sales of 406,467 – up 3 percent, led by Explorer, America’s best-selling three-row SUV, with sales totaling 104,803.

Escape sales were up 15 percent for the half on sales of 74,538 small SUVs, while Expedition was up 10 percent.

All-new Nautilus leads Lincoln sales gains

Sales at Lincoln accelerated in Q2 on the strong reception to the all-new Lincoln Nautilus. Overall, Lincoln sales were up 19 percent, with Nautilus leading the way on sales of 8,273 SUVs. In Q2, Nautilus hybrid represented 44 percent of all Nautilus sales. Corsair sales were up 17 percent in Q2, while Aviator sales were up 90 percent.

Customers are drawn to the new Lincoln Digital Experience in the Nautilus, which received a Wards Ten Best Interior and UX recognition for its new panoramic screen. Lincoln and Ford will carry the screen into future vehicle interiors.

Remote services continued rapid growth

Ford and Lincoln dealers continue to give customers a time-saving life hack. The number of Remote Service appointments – in which techs drive out to service their vehicle – and Pickup & Delivery – in which a dealer employee picks up a customer’s vehicle, services it and delivers it back to them – reached 1.8 million during the first six months of 2024.

That’s a 175 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

SOURCE: Ford