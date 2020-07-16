Ford and ALD Automotive launch new fleet management business in Europe to support commercial vehicle and fleet growth

Ford and ALD Automotive, two leading global providers of mobility solutions, have signed a shareholder agreement to create an integrated leasing and fleet management solution for European customers.

The new company, which will be called Ford Fleet Management, will see both parties collaborate to develop the capabilities to provide a competitive integrated leasing and fleet management offer. Both commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles will be offered by Ford Fleet Management through Ford’s dealer network as well as through direct contact, and via digital platforms.

Ford Fleet Management will leverage both parties’ deep understanding of customers, product and mobility services, as well as an extensive dealer network, to deliver the ambition of best-in-class vehicle uptime. Ford brings product expertise and connected vehicle capability to this partnership and ALD Automotive brings global scale and know-how in full-service leasing and fleet management.

Ford Fleet Management will begin operating in the UK by the autumn, subject to approval by the relevant authorities. It is intended that other selected markets will follow later.

This new initiative deepens a long-standing relationship in which ALD Automotive has been providing Ford Lease Services for more than 15 years in Europe.

“This new business marks a significant step in strengthening our position as Europe’s leading commercial vehicle brand by providing new opportunities for us to serve our customers through fleet management,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe. “With ALD Automotive’s scale and experience in the full-service leasing market, Ford Fleet Management offers a one-stop shop for our customers, helping them more efficiently run their businesses by saving both time and money.”

“ALD Automotive is pleased to be extending the reach of its services with Ford which will notably support the development of full-service leasing for commercial vehicles in Europe,” said Tim Albertsen, chief executive officer at ALD Automotive. “This initiative, which leverages our leading position in the full-service vehicle leasing segment in Europe, fully reflects our capacity to create long-standing leasing partnerships and is a natural extension of our successful relationship with Ford.”

Focused on keeping customers on the road, Ford Fleet Management will provide a comprehensive package of products and services, from leasing and maintenance to digital fleet management systems and mobility solutions.

SOURCE: Ford