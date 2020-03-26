Ford aims to restart production at key North American plants

Ford is aiming to restart production at select plants in North America as early as April 6, bringing key plants back online while the company introduces additional safety measures to protect returning workers.

Ford is planning to resume production at Hermosillo Assembly Plant on April 6 on one shift. On April 14, Ford is planning to start building vehicles at Dearborn Truck Plant, Kentucky Truck Plant, Kansas City Assembly Plant’s Transit line and Ohio Assembly Plant.

To support these assembly plants, Ford also is aiming to resume production April 14 at:

Dearborn Stamping Plant

Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant

Integrated stamping plants within Kansas City and Kentucky Truck plants

Sharonville Transmission Plant

Portions of Van Dyke Transmission, Lima Engine and Rawsonville Components plants

We will continue to assess public health conditions as well as supplier readiness and will adjust plans if necessary.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company