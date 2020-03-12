Flagship models with electrified V8 engine now available to order: Sales launch for new Mercedes-AMG Performance SUVs

The new Mercedes-AMG Performance SUVs based on the GLE and GLS are now available to order. Prices start from €124,355.00. The AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine in all models is equipped with the EQ Boost starter-alternator for the first time: the combination of starter and alternator delivers an additional 16 kW (22 hp) of electric power for a brief period and supplies the 48-volt on-board electrical system. This enables numerous hybrid functions to optimise driving dynamics and also enhance efficiency. The overall impression is one of agility thanks to the fully variable all-wheel drive, the air suspension with adaptive damping adjustment, the active roll stabilisation and the fast-shifting TCT 9G transmission.

Model Combined fuel consumption[1] Combined CO 2 emissions RRP[2] GLE 63 4MATIC+ 11.4 l/100 km 261 g/km €124,355.00 GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ 11.5 l/100 km 262 g/km €135,541.00 GLE 63 4MATIC+ Coupé 11.5 l/100 km 262 g/km €129,234.00 GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé 11.5 l/100 km 263 g/km €140,301.00 GLS 63 4MATIC+ 11.9 l/100 km 273 g/km €150,302.95

[1] The stated figures are the measured “NEDC CO 2 figures” in accordance with Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. A higher figure may apply as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. Further information on the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

[2] All prices shown in this press information: MSRP for Germany including 19% VAT

SOURCE: Daimler