Five-star safety for new Kia Stinger and Stonic

The new Kia Stinger fastback sport sedan and Kia Stonic compact crossover have been awarded the highest-possible collision safety ratings by Euro NCAP. Both vehicles achieved the full five-star rating from Euro NCAP, with every Stinger model qualifying for the rating, and all Stonic models fitted with Kia’s optional active safety technologies.

The independent safety testing organisation awarded the Stinger 93% for adult occupant protection, 81% for child occupant protection, 78% for pedestrian protection, and 82% in the ‘Safety Assist’ category. Fitted with Kia’s Advanced Driving Assistance Pack, the Stonic was awarded 93% for adult protection, 84% for child occupant protection, 71% for pedestrian protection, and 59% in the ‘Safety Assist’ category.

The scores are underpinned by the vehicles’ Advanced High Strength Steel bodyshells, paired with standard-fit airbags (six in the Stonic and seven in the Stinger), and a wide array of passive and high-tech active safety features.

Euro NCAP praised both cars for their passenger compartments remaining stable in the event of a collision, with high levels of protection for passengers of different statures in every seat. For the Stinger in particular, passengers were well protected from whiplash, while the effects of pedestrian impact were reduced by an active deployable bonnet. The Autonomous Emergency Braking system helped both the Stinger and Stonic to avoid all impacts during testing for the ‘Safety Assist’ category.*

Euro NCAP’s five-star safety rating applies to every model in the Stinger range, including all gasoline and diesel engines, as well as all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive configurations. The five-star rating applies to every Stonic fitted with Kia’s Advanced Driver Assistance Pack.**

High-tech active safety features

The Stinger is available with Kia’s latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), while every car is equipped as standard with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Forward Collision Warning with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and pedestrian recognition, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Keeping Assist, Active Bonnet, and High Beam Assist. Other ADAS features available include Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Around View Monitor with Parking Guidance for low-speed manoeuvres, and Blind Spot Collision Warning.

The Stinger is also fitted as standard with an innovative Driver Attention Warning (DAW) system to combat distracted or drowsy driving. In Europe, driver fatigue is believed to be a key factor in up to a quarter of all fatal traffic accidents across the continent***. The system monitors several inputs from the vehicle and the driver, and sounds a warning chime and displays a graphic in the instrument binnacle if it senses a lapse in concentration from the driver.

ADAS technologies available in the Stonic include: Forward Collision-avoidance Assist with pedestrian recognition; Blind-spot Collision Warning with Rear Cross-traffic Collision Warning; and Lane Departure Warning. Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) will also be available to Stonic buyers from the middle of 2018. DAW is also available as an option, while the Stonic is equipped as standard with VSM and ESC.

On-sale now with Kia’s 7-Year, 150,000 km warranty

The Kia Stinger and Stonic are now on-sale across Europe. The Stinger is available with a choice of all-wheel or rear-wheel drive and a range of gasoline and diesel engines. Its high-performance 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 gasoline engine makes it the most powerful and fastest-accelerating production Kia ever. All engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Stonic is powered by a range of Kia’s most advanced gasoline and diesel engines, designed to maximise mechanical efficiency, performance, and handling enjoyment. Every engine in the Stonic range is paired as standard with a manual transmission.

Like every Kia model, the Stinger and Stonic are both backed by the brand’s unique 7-Year, 150,000 km warranty.

