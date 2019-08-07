Five new MAN TGX trucks for haulage company Eurodinamika and another fifteen on the way

Ultimate comfort for the drivers.

MAN convince with reliability, efficiency and service.

A further 15 MAN TGX semitrailer tractors will join the fleet over the course of 2019.

MAN TGX semitrailer tractors have been part of the Slovenian, Teharje-based haulage company since 2016. The family-run company Eurodinamika d.o.o., founded in 2010, operates throughout Europe with around 50 of its own vehicles, as well as with subcontractors.

Opting for the distinctive looking MAN TGX 18.500 semitrailer tractors with an XXL cab was an unequivocal decision, according to Mr Hilmo Batlak, Director of Eurodinamika: Both the drivers and the company management were in favour of MAN, because happy drivers are a prerequisite for the success of the company. The XXL cab provides ultimate comfort for drivers, and from a business perspective, MAN has a competitive edge when it comes to reliability, efficiency and outstanding service.

In addition to the five recently acquired vehicles, Eurodinamika will be bringing other MAN semitrailer tractors with extensive driving assistance systems into service over the course of 2019. There are a further 15 trucks in the pipeline.

SOURCE: MAN