First taste of the series: Mercedes-Benz Trucks reveals teaser motif of the eActros 600 – new ways of designing

On October 10, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will celebrate the world premiere of the battery-electric eActros 600 for long-distance haulage. The manufacturer has now provided a first taste of the series-production truck with a newly released image. The teaser motif demonstrates that Mercedes-Benz Trucks is breaking new ground when it comes to design, thus also visually underlining the importance of the electric truck for the comprehensive transformation towards CO2-neutral transportation. Clear lines and an aerodynamic design characterize the appearance of the

eActros 600, which is intended to be the right choice for customers in terms of profitability, sustainability and reliability. The electric truck will have a range of 500 kilometers without intermediate charging and will also enable megawatt charging in the future.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck