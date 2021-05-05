First ŠKODA SUPERB COMBI for New Zealand police force

ŠKODA AUTO is delivering the first of a total of about 2,000 SUPERB COMBIs to the New Zealand Police

ŠKODA AUTO is delivering the first of a total of about 2,000 SUPERB COMBIs to the New Zealand Police. The Czech car manufacturer outperformed its competitors in the tender process. During comprehensive test drives, the SUPERB impressed the New Zealand police officers with its handling characteristics, high safety standards and generous amount of room.

Martin Jahn, Board Member for Sales and Marketing, emphasises, “The SUPERB COMBI demonstrates its reliability and robustness every day as a police and emergency vehicle in numerous countries. We are delighted that the New Zealand police also appreciate these qualities and will be relying on ŠKODA vehicles in their daily work for years to come.”

Law officers in New Zealand were looking for new patrol and police cars for their fleet as part of a tender process last year. After a rigorous selection process, the ŠKODA SUPERB COMBI emerged as the winning vehicle. Seven vehicle manufacturers took part in the tender with a total of 27 different models. Twelve vehicles were shortlisted and tested by the law enforcement officers under real-life conditions. The selection criteria included performance and braking, emissions and serviceability as well as total running costs. The ŠKODA SUPERB came out on top overall; its driving characteristics, safety and space were particularly convincing.

The New Zealand police’s current fleet of 2,000 vehicles are now gradually being replaced by two- and four-wheel-drive ŠKODA SUPERB COMBIs. The first 100 are expected to be in service by the end of June, with nearly 400 more to follow by the end of the year. Delivery of all 2,000 SUPERBs is scheduled within a maximum of four years.

Police and emergency services in other countries also rely on ŠKODA models in their daily operations. The brand is represented in the fleets of 30 European authorities, including Austria, Serbia, Croatia, Portugal, France, the Netherlands and the UK. The SUPERB and OCTAVIA are the most common choices; in the UK, the compact SCALA is also in police service. In its home country, the Czech Republic, the carmaker has delivered more than 20,000 vehicles to the police and the Ministry of the Interior since 1993. Today, the OCTAVIA, SUPERB and KODIAQ are the main vehicles in use in the region.

SOURCE: ŠKODA