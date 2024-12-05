First MAN eTruck starts with Duvenbeck in emission-free VW plant logistics

Automotive logistics specialist Duvenbeck puts the first MAN eTruck into service

With today’s handover of the first MAN eTruck to the Duvenbeck Group in Munich, MAN Truck & Bus is setting another milestone in the electrification of freight transport. The Ultra Low Liner eTGX semitrailer tractor, specially developed for the loading volume requirements of automotive logistics, is set to make Volkswagen plant logistics particularly climate-friendly in the future.

In accordance with the LOI signed by both parties, Duvenbeck intends to put up to 120 units of the MAN eTGX into service by 2026. Duvenbeck will deploy the MAN eTruck in various areas of the Rhine-Ruhr and Benelux freight forwarding region as part of VW’s plant logistics.

“With the Ultra Low Liner eTruck, MAN has developed a solution that is per-fectly tailored to the requirements of the automotive industry. No other series-produced electric semitrailer tractor can pull trailers with an interior height of three meters. This makes it the ideal choice for transports with high volume requirements,” explains Friedrich Baumann, Chief Sales & Customer Solutions Officer at MAN Truck & Bus. “We are delighted to have two strong partners at our side, Duvenbeck and Volkswagen, to bring this innovation to the road.”

Duvenbeck: Partner for Green Logistics

Sustainability has been a central element of Duvenbeck’s corporate strategy for years. With the “Green Logistics” initiative, the company focuses on low-emission and resource-saving transport solutions. “The MAN eTruck is an important step towards emission-free logistics. It helps us to meet our customers’ requirements and protect the environment at the same time. Sustainability is part of our everyday practice,” emphasizes Bernd Reining, Senior Director Procurement, Duvenbeck.

Duvenbeck continuously implements measures to optimize energy efficiency and conserve resources. These include the use of alternative drive systems, the reduction of empty runs and innovative charging concepts. The use of the MAN eTruck marks a further contribution to minimizing CO₂ emissions in the supply chain.

Climate-friendly logistics for Volkswagen

Duvenbeck will be using the MAN eTruck to supply Volkswagen production in future. Simon Motter, Head of Volkswagen Group Logistics, underlines the importance of the project: “Our partner Duvenbeck is taking a bold step forward: MAN eTrucks are being used for the first time at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg. This means that the technology’s suitability for everyday use and cost-effectiveness can now be proven. The use of MAN eTrucks is part of the goTOzero impact logistics program, with which Volkswagen has embarked on the path to consistently climate-friendly logistics. In the long term, the use of electric trucks is the most important lever for reducing CO2 emissions in road transportation. Where the strategically prioritized use of rail with green electricity is not possible, for example due to a lack of rail connections, BEV trucks with green electricity are favored. In the cross-modal concept, they are used according to their strengths: Rail on long-distance routes, emission-friendly trucks on pre-carriage and onward carriage as well as on short and medium-distance routes.

Technological innovation as the key

The Ultra Low Liner eTruck MAN eTGX is a pioneer in its class: with a semitrailer height of just 950 mm, a very short wheelbase of 3.75 meters and yet maximum battery capacity, it offers a range of around 500 kilometres. This makes it perfect for use in automotive logistics, where maximum load volume up to three meters in interior height is more important than high load weights. Thanks to its modular battery concept with a choice of four, five or six battery packs and power levels of 449 and 544 hp, it can be op-timely adapted to any transport task. In addition to the standard CCS charging technology (up to 375 kW), it can also be ordered with the new MCS standard with up to one megawatt charging power, which enables even faster intermediate charging during the driver’s break from driving.

Transport companies also benefit from MAN’s 360-degree eMobility Consulting when switching to electromobility: the advice on switching to electromobility includes customer-specific analyses of vehicle deployment and charging infrastructure requirements. MAN’s range of services also includes the provision of charging infrastructure itself through partnerships with charging infrastructure suppliers. In addition, as with conventionally powered trucks, service contracts and financing solutions specially tailored to electric mobility as well as numerous digital services are available for the use of the new electric lions. These include the MAN eReadyCheck, which customers can use to check how their delivery routes can be driven purely electrically, as well as the MAN Charge & Go charging service including charging card, which enables simple, consolidated charging planning and billing for international routes.

TIP Group: Flexibility through rental

The MAN eTGX is being deployed at Duvenbeck by the TIP Group, one of the leading manufacturer-independent commercial vehicle rental companies and service providers for the transport and logistics industry. By providing the MAN eTruck, TIP enables companies like Duvenbeck to react flexibly and quickly to the growing demands of sustainable logistics.

“Our aim is to equip our customers with modern, environmentally friendly vehicles and to support them on their way to greater sustainability,” explains Oliver Bange, Vice President Central Europe Region of the TIP Group.

The TIP Group is actively committed to a more sustainable future in the logistics industry. With its focus on zero-emission vehicle rental, TIP is making an important contribution to the introduction of zero-emission solutions. This innovative approach not only supports the decarbonization of the industry, but also consistently drives the transformation towards more climate-friendly logistics.

SOURCE: Duvenbeck