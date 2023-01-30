First Hydrogen reveals next generation zero emission LCV

First Hydrogen, automotive and energy developer, has revealed the first glimpse of its next generation zero emission vans

First Hydrogen, automotive and energy developer, has revealed the first glimpse of its next generation zero emission vans.

The Generation II images tease the designs produced in collaboration with EDAG Group Known for its top-level development of concept cars, prototypes and expertise in the international automotive industry, global mobility engineers EDAG was appointed by First Hydrogen in 2022 to develop design and styling for its zero emission light commercial vehicles (LCV).

These first released images show the next generation’s front and rear detail. The front view features a smart digital panel, which shows the configuration of daytime running lights (DRL) designed to give the van a recognisable face and identity, as well as outstanding visibility. The rear elevation reveals vertical tail lights either side of the main cargo access point. The design follows function as it accommodates different types of doors including tailgates, barn doors and roller shutters.

First Hydrogen briefed EDAG Group to assist it in the development of designs for large panel vans that can be scaled to different vehicle heights and lengths. The result will be modular vehicles that allow for customisation to suit operational use and can be employed for a wide range of applications including express delivery, grocery, construction and utilities work, emergency services and vehicle recovery.

First Hydrogen revealed its Generation I fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) last year, which are now undergoing mileage accumulation and testing before commencing operational trials. From March 2023, the vans will be placed with fleet operators from the UK Aggregated Hydrogen Freight Consortium (AHFC), which include national supermarkets, utilities providers, roadside assistance and healthcare services. These real-world on road trials will enable operators to experience hydrogen transport solutions first-hand and help First Hydrogen engage with potential future customers and provide data to inform the development and production of its future vehicles.

The global light commercial vehicle market size was valued at USD 480.52 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 751.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030). FCEVs offer operational benefits for the zero-emission commercial van market and LCV sector with faster refuelling speeds, longer range, and larger payload, auxiliary load and towing capabilities. The First Hydrogen Generation II design will reflect this operational flexibility, ultimately supporting the Company to become leaders in efficiency and progress for zero emissions vehicles.

Steve Gill, CEO of Automotive for First Hydrogen, says: “We’re thrilled to reveal this preview of our next generation of zero emission vehicles. Following the success of our Generation I demonstrator vans that prove our concept and technology capabilities, with this next series of vehicles, our goal is to provide the commercial van market with a complete solution for operational flexibility. This sneak preview indicates the careful consideration that has gone into combining aesthetics with engineering excellence; the vehicle configuration and signature light panels show a solid standout design that is iconic and will be a real head turner.”

Bernat Costa, Design Director at EDAG Spain, comments: “The pure design of the light panels complements the vehicle’s functional purpose, establishing a First Hydrogen design signature and illuminating the van to improve its visibility for other road users in city and urban landscapes. This is especially important for delivery and roadside assistance vehicles, which need to make regular stops. The clean aesthetic also reflects the vehicles’ zero emissions status. We can’t wait to reveal more of the design as we progress on the project.”

Further details on First Hydrogen’s next generation of green hydrogen vans will follow.

SOURCE: First Hydrogen