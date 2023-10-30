First eActros 300 semitrailer tractor in Germany handed over to Logistik Schmitt – start of series production at the end of the year

First of a total of six electric semitrailer tractors for Logistik Schmitt

The first Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 semitrailer tractor delivered in Germany has gone to Logistik Schmitt. Ronald Ott, Head of Sales Trucks Mercedes-Benz and FUSO Germany, handed over the small series produced e-truck to Rainer Schmitt, Managing Partner of Logistik Schmitt. The family-owned company based in Bietigheim, Baden-Württemberg, will initially use the e-truck to transport engines between its logistics plant in Germersheim and the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth, 25 km away, in multi-shift operation. Later, the engine plant in Mannheim will also be included in the route. Initially, the logistics company will add a total of six eActros 300 semitrailer tractors to its fleet. The first semitrailer tractor version of the small eActros 300’s series was transferred to the Dutch food logistics company Simon Loos in June 2023. Official series production of the eActros 300 variant is set to begin at the end of the year.

Ronald Ott: “Logistics Schmitt has been an important partner for testing the eActros since 2019. From the first prototype to the electric articulated truck – Logistik Schmitt has supported the development steps of the e-truck with intensive tests. We are all the more pleased that the company is now including the eActros permanently into its fleet.”

Rainer Schmitt also commented: “The eActros for distribution transport has demonstrated its capabilities in use with us over the last few years. The Mercedes-Benz Trucks total concept, which includes specific advice on electric trucks, played a key role in making the decision to now also purchase the variant as a semitrailer tractor.”

However, the availability of charging options is also crucial to the successful operation of electric vehicles. The logistics company began developing a suitable charging infrastructure at its locations at an early stage. Suitable charging stations are also available at the unloading points at the Wörth plant.

The eActros 300 semitrailer tractor is based on the same technology as the eActros 300/400 with a platform chassis, which has been in series production since 2021. Three battery packs with 112 kWh installed battery capacity each[1] enable a range of up to 220 km with a single battery charge [2]. The eActros 300 can be charged with up to 160 kW: the three battery packs require just over an hour to charge from 20 to 80% at a standard DC rapid charging station with 400 A charging current.[3]

[1] Nominal capacity of a new battery, based on internally defined framework conditions. This can vary depending on the application and environmental conditions.

[2] The range was determined internally under optimal conditions. These including using three battery packs after preconditioning in partially laden distribution haulage with semitrailer at an outside temperature of 20°C.

[3] The eActros can be charged with up to 160 kW: based on internally determined empirical values, the three battery packs require just over an hour to be charged from 20 to 80% under optimal conditions, including an ambient temperature of 20°C at a standard DC rapid charging station with 400 A charging current.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck