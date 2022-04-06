Finn Auto hosts the German premiere of Aiways U6ion

Debut of the new SUV-Coupé concept at Burda Studios, Munich: everyone invited to go electric!

Shanghai-based personal mobility provider Aiways has arrived at the second stop of its U6ion European roadshow. The SUV-Coupé concept started its tour in Antwerp, Belgium, and will visit a further seven European countries after Germany.

Car subscription service provider Finn Auto hosted the German premiere event inviting celebrities, media, and members of the public to explore the U6ion either in-person or online via social media and a YouTube live stream. The U6ion concept hints at the second battery-electric model from Aiways, which is set for European launch later this year.

Dr. Alexander Klose, Vice President of Overseas Operations at Aiways, said: “The U6ion combines modern design with technology of the future. In this way, with the series U6 SUV-Coupé, we are making the electric SUV segment an attractive proposition for younger age groups. We are delighted to work with Finn Auto to present the U6ion here in Munich, where our European headquarters are also located.”

Aiways is targeting rapid expansion across Europe by entering new markets and growing its battery-electric vehicle lineup. The company plans to introduce one new model per calendar year, starting with the U6 SUV-Coupé in 2022. The U6ion concept car is a very close representation of the production model of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, which is set to begin production at the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Shangrao, China, soon.

Racing driver Laura-Marie Geissler and YouTube star Car Maniac visited the U6ion concept car to take a closer look at the future of EV mobility. Car-Fluencer Nina Weizenecker, better known as NinaCarMaria on Instagram, was enthralled with the show car. Fans of a sporty look and feel have been taken care of with the design of the U6ion, thanks to the four sports seats and the racing-style door handles.

Aiways focused on innovative technology when designing the U6ion interior. In-car features include a rectangular multifunction sports steering wheel with a free-floating 7-inch instrument panel that provides the driver with important driving and system information. Located on the right-hand side of the driver is a ‘grip shift’, which took inspiration from a yacht’s power throttle in its design.

“It has been brilliant showcasing Aiways’ latest concept car and being the second stop of the Aiways U6ion roadshow.” said Max-Josef Meier, founder, and CEO of Finn Auto. “We have seen the direct success of the Aiways U5 SUV since its launch in Germany and are excited by what is to come next from Aiways,” he concluded.

SOURCE: Aiways