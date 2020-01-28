Financial report October – December 2019

Q4 2019: Profitability and cash flow improvement

Financial highlights Q4 2019

$2,191m net sales

0.5% organic sales growth*

10.5% operating margin

11.1% adj. operating margin*

$1.78 EPS – an increase of 268%

$1.84 adj. EPS* – an increase of 30%

Full year 2020 indications

3-4% net sales growth

3-4% organic sales growth

At least 9.5% adj. operating margin

Key business developments in the fourth quarter of 2019

Organic growth* outperformed global light vehicle production by 5.9pp, with all regions outperforming LVP. Order intake share remained high.

Profitability improved despite global LVP decline, driven by ramp-up of new programs, improved launch efficiency and the structural efficiency program. Adjusted operating margin* and cash flow improved.

The structural efficiency program is on track, and we are planning and implementing a multitude of strategic initiatives and structural improvements supporting our medium-term profitability target.

*For non-U.S. GAAP measures see enclosed reconciliation tables. All figures refer to continued operations, excluding former Electronics segment unless stated otherwise. All change figures in this document compare to the same period of previous year except when stated otherwise.

