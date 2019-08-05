Final Mitsubishi Shogun officially imported into the UK joins the Mitsubishi Motors in the UK heritage fleet

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has registered the final Mitsubishi Shogun and added it to its fleet of heritage vehicles.

The Shogun SWB Barbarian was one of the last examples of the formidable 4×4 icon to make its way into the UK via the brand’s Portbury-based import centre, following the end of European production at the Mitsubishi Motors Corporation manufacturing facility in Sakahogi, Gifu, Japan.

Since the Shogun’s 1982 launch, a total of 114,164 have been registered in the UK.

The Mitsubishi Shogun SWB Barbarian, registered in July by Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, is the latest addition to the brand’s heritage fleet, providing a striking contrast to another recent addition to the fleet – a first-generation 1987 Shogun SWB 2.6-litre petrol with manual transmission.

Finished in Frost White, the 2019 Shogun SWB Barbarian has a comprehensive specification that includes leather trim, DAB radio, satellite navigation, reversing camera and climate control. It perfectly illustrates how the legendary 4×4 evolved over its production to complement its superb off-road capability with high levels of refinement and equipment. In comparison, creature comforts in the brand’s original 1987 Shogun SWB include a radio cassette, reclining front seats and a height adjustable steering wheel.

The brand’s heritage fleet also includes a second-generation Mitsubishi Shogun SWB GLS 3.0-litre V6 petrol, registered in 2000. Mitsubishi Motors in the UK uses the Shoguns and the rest of its historic vehicles, which span a 1974 Lancer (the original press car used to launch the brand in the UK) to an Evo X FQ-440, to highlight the manufacturer’s rich history.

Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “The Shogun was an incredibly important vehicle for us, helping us to be one of the leaders in the 4WD and SUV segments from as long ago as the early 1980s and rapidly grow our brand presence in the UK. The sheer number of Shoguns sold to such a broad range of customers, spanning private motorists right through to the emergency services, and the length of the production run shows how well loved the Shogun is. We’re delighted to now have the last example registered in the UK on our heritage fleet, its inclusion recognising its significance in the success that we enjoy today and a permanent reminder of just how good it was.”

