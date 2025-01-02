FIH makes its CES debut, unveiling diverse automotive electronics solutions

FIH, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) will make its CES debut in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2025, showcasing its wide-ranging automotive electronics solutions

FIH, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) will make its CES debut in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2025, showcasing its wide-ranging automotive electronics solutions. In response to the growing complexity and diversity of in-vehicle applications, FIH leverages its expertise in the ICT industry and hardware-software integration capabilities to help accelerate the advancement of the automotive industry.

FIH Vice President Dr. Wen Kuo stated, “FIH is committed to innovation in automotive electronics. At CES 2025, we will present our advanced solutions that demonstrate FIH’s capabilities in independent design, high-quality manufacturing, and system integration capabilities. Moving forward, we are committed to deepening our engagement in the ecosystem and further strengthening collaboration with industry partners to drive the evolution of the automotive industry, creating a safer and smarter driving experience.”

Key products featured at the exhibition include 4G and 5G Telematics Control Units (TCU) and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system. Both 4G and 5G TCUs are equipped with eCall functionality and offer different antenna options to accommodate all vehicle stylish requirements, including Conformal Antenna, Shark Fin Antenna, and External Antenna. The IVI system boasts a 44.8-inch large screen and directional speakers, offering a personalized, undisturbed entertainment experience for both the driver and the front-seat passenger.

In addition, FIH will showcase its High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), revealing its progress in advanced automotive solutions. The HPC serves as a key enabler of software-defined vehicles, which can streamline the traditional architecture of deploying multiple distributed ECUs and lay the foundation for adopting more advanced features in the future. The ADAS system, equipped with a high-definition camera and advanced AI for object recognition and vehicle control decisions, provides a safer smart driving experience.

FIH has made great strides in the automotive electronics field in recent years. In 2024, its TCU received ASPICE CL2 certificate, demonstrating its ability to meet international standards for automotive hardware and software development. Moving forward, FIH will continue to implement its “2+2” strategy, promoting industries focused on automotive electronics and robotics and technologies related to artificial intelligence and next-generation communications. Through its global operation footprint and agile strategies, FIH can quickly to respond to market demands and create greater value to its customers.

Welcome to visit us at Booth No. 4374, West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center.

CES 2025

FIH Exhibition Information:

Dates: January 7 to January 10, 2025 (Tuesday to Friday)

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, the US

Booth Number: No.4374

SOURCE: Foxconn