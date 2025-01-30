Fifth Porsche Charging Lounge opens

Very high charging performance with up to 400 kW, relaxed atmosphere and central processing of charging costs via the Porsche Charging Service: The advantages of the Porsche Charging Lounges also apply to the new location opened today in Hamburg-Rahlstedt

Very high charging performance with up to 400 kW, relaxed atmosphere and central processing of charging costs via the Porsche Charging Service: The advantages of the Porsche Charging Lounges also apply to the new location opened today in Hamburg-Rahlstedt. This lounge also bears the typical Porsche design language. For the first time, the sports car manufacturer has implemented a modular concept there: This means that the lounges can be adapted to the respective property shape and set up more quickly on site.

Another Porsche Charging Lounge started operations today right next to the “Porsche Approved Service Center” (PASZ) in Hamburg-Rahlstedt. The location is close to the A1 motorway, so it not only opens up northern Germany, but is also conveniently located for holidaymakers on their way to and from the Baltic Sea. All of the sports car manufacturer’s electric models can be supplied with electricity from renewable energy sources around the clock. A total of four DC fast-charging stations with up to 400 kW charging capacity are available on site. Fully electric Porsche vehicles can therefore exploit their fast-charging potential there: a current generation Taycan, for example, can be charged from ten to 80 percent state of charge (SoC) in 18 minutes.

The fast-charging station in the northeast of the Hanseatic city is the fifth exclusive location. The other charging lounges are located in Bingen am Rhein, Estenfeld near Würzburg, Koblach (Austria) and Ingolstadt.

Outside, seating with recessed speakers underline the comfort requirement. In addition to coffee, the new lounge also offers a well-stocked selection of soft drinks and snacks, a water dispenser and a modern sanitary room. There is also a high-performance WiFi connection available.

New concept takes sustainability requirements into account

In collaboration with Studio F.A. Porsche, Porsche has developed a modular concept for the exclusive fast-charging stations, which was implemented for the first time in Hamburg. This approach combines the uniform design language of all Porsche Charging Lounges with a design adapted to the respective property shape, and flexible extensions are also possible.

The foundation is made of concrete. However, this material is largely avoided in the modules. They are mostly made of steel, stainless steel, wood and stone with a partner of Porsche based in Baden-Württemberg using electricity from renewable energies. A heat pump heats and air-conditions the Porsche Charging Lounge. It´s partly supplied by the photovoltaic system on the roof. The digital building management optimizes power consumption and, for example, automatically dims the lighting when there are no guests on site.

Easy to reach, convenient processing

The Porsche Charging Lounges are easy to reach because they are displayed in Porsche Communication Management (PCM) and in the My Porsche app. A Porsche ID is required to gain access to the charging stations and the lounge area. If the license plate is also linked to the Porsche ID, the barrier opens automatically using license plate recognition. The vehicle license plate can be conveniently saved in the My Porsche app. Alternatively, the customer can easily access the location and the lounge using the Porsche Charging Card or a QR code from the My Porsche app. Billing after a charging stop is done centrally via the Porsche Charging Service, but payment is also possible ad hoc.

