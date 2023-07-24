Fiat Professional E-Scudo joins E-GAP’s fleet

FIAT Professional supports E-GAP with a fleet of 60 E-Scudo vans dedicated to on-demand electric vehicle charging service in Europe

Fiat Professional supports E-GAP, Europe’s mobile and on-demand recharging operator for electric cars, with a fleet of E-Scudo, thus helping to make the recharging of full-electric vehicles easier, faster and stress-free.

The fleet includes 60 Fiat Professional E-Scudo Vans equipped with a 50kWh battery pack with a maximum power output of 100 KW (136 hp) and a maximum torque of 260 Nm. Features that result in instantaneous responsiveness, but no vibration, no noise, and, of course, no CO2 emissions while driving.

E-GAP is an urban, mobile, and on-demand fast charging service. Through the smartphone app of the same name, customers can get a fast, stress-free home charging performed via zero-emission e-vans. The service is currently present in Italy (in Rome, Milan, Bologna, Turin, Verona, Brescia and Trento), France (in Paris), Spain (in Madrid) and Germany (in Munich) and it will soon be available in other Italian and European cities.

New E-Scudo: a van for true professionals, with the comfort of a car

A modern and evolved vehicle, now based on the Stellantis mid-van platform, the New E-Scudo is available with a 100% electric powertrain. The E-Scudo is part of a wide range of all-electric commercial vehicles that includes E-Ducato and E-Doblò, designed to meet the needs of a varied clientele made up of real professionals, who live their vehicle first and foremost as a work tool and a source of income.

Precisely to meet such needs, Fiat Professional E-Scudo offers best-in-class range of up to 330 km in the WLTP cycle, ideal for those who work in the city and inner suburbs. The zero-emission version also boasts unique flexibility from the perspective of the client’s mission, with two battery sizes – 50 and 75 kWh -, an AC charging capacity of up to 11 kW, and up to 100 kW in DC, to charge the more capacious battery to 80% in just 45 minutes.

The E-Scudo has been designed as an all-round commercial vehicle, but one that feels like a car, with the advantage of offering smart, concrete solutions while maintaining compact dimensions. The 1.90-meter height makes basement storage units easily accessible. Combined with a length of 5 m – which becomes 5.3 m in the Maxi version – and a load volume of up to 6.6 m3, the result is a vehicle that can “transport anything and go anywhere”.

A benchmark when it comes to light commercial vehicles, today FIAT Professional continues to play a leading role in building a new era of mobility and freedom of movement thanks to continuous innovations and novelties.

SOURCE: Stellantis