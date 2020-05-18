Ferrari museums in Maranello and Modena reopen

The Ferrari museums open their doors to the public today, in line with Italian government regulations.

After closing on February 24 in compliance with the Region of Emilia-Romagna’s emergency healthcare directives, the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena are now ready to welcome visitors once again. A series of new measures have been put in place to protect their health and that of the staff, as they enjoy the full experience of the “Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans”, “Hypercars” and “Grand Tour” exhibitions.

Aside from those outlined in the recent Italian ministerial decree, both museums also introduced further measures specifically designed for their premises and inspired by Ferrari’s “Back on Track” programme.

At their entrances, for instance, all visitors are scanned by a thermal scanner and, if their temperature is outside the normal zone, will be able to reschedule their visit. Mask wearing is compulsory, except for children under the age of six. Masks are provided free of charge by the Museum to visitors without them. Horizontal floor markings help ensure social distancing rules are complied with.

To facilitate the limited visitor numbers now permitted, it is possible to book visit time slots and purchase tickets through the online ticket offices on the Museums’ sites.

Ferrari is also making a further gesture of gratitude to frontline medical staff by offering healthcare workers free access to both Museums for the rest of 2020 in addition to discounts for their family members for the same period.

SOURCE: Ferrari