Ferrari: 2020 results exceeded full year guidance on all metrics driven by record fourth quarter results. 2021 guidance targeting a strong rebound

Ferrari N.V. today announces its consolidated preliminary results(4) for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020

   February 2, 2021
  • Total shipments of 9,119 units, down 10.0% versus prior year, in line with H2 production planning after the seven-week production suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Net revenues of Euro 3,460 million, decreased by 8.1%
  • EBITDA(1) of Euro 1,143 million, down 10.0% versus prior year, with an EBITDA margin of 33.0%
  • EBIT of Euro 716 million, down 21.9% versus prior year, with an EBIT margin of 20.7%
  • Adjusted net profit(1)(2) of Euro 534 million and Adjusted diluted EPS(1)(2) at Euro 88
  • Positive Industrial free cash flow(1) generation of Euro 172 million

2021 Guidance subject to trading conditions unaffected by further Covid-19 pandemic restrictions:

