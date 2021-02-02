Ferrari: 2020 results exceeded full year guidance on all metrics driven by record fourth quarter results. 2021 guidance targeting a strong rebound

- Total shipments of 9,119 units, down 10.0% versus prior year, in line with H2 production planning after the seven-week production suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic
- Net revenues of Euro 3,460 million, decreased by 8.1%
- EBITDA(1) of Euro 1,143 million, down 10.0% versus prior year, with an EBITDA margin of 33.0%
- EBIT of Euro 716 million, down 21.9% versus prior year, with an EBIT margin of 20.7%
- Adjusted net profit(1)(2) of Euro 534 million and Adjusted diluted EPS(1)(2) at Euro 88
- Positive Industrial free cash flow(1) generation of Euro 172 million
2021 Guidance subject to trading conditions unaffected by further Covid-19 pandemic restrictions:
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Ferrari