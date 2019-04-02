FCA US reports March 2019 sales

FCA US LLC reported a new March record for the Ram brand as sales jumped 15 percent, underscoring the success the company has found in its two-pronged strategy of selling both the Ram 1500 and Ram Classic.

The performance of the Ram brand, combined with a new March record for Jeep® Grand Cherokee, countered general softness within the industry. FCA sold 200,307 vehicles in the month.

“The industry had a tough first quarter but with spring finally starting to show its face and continued strong economic indicators, such as a boost in housing sales, lower lending rates and a strong labor market, we are confident that new vehicle sales demand will strengthen going forward,” Reid Bigland, Head of U.S. Sales, said. “Meanwhile, our Ram brand sales and average transaction prices continue to be strong and our much anticipated, game-changing Jeep Gladiator pickup is on track for its in-market debut this month.”

SOURCE: FCA