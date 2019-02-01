FCA Canada reports 2019 January sales gains for Ram Truck brand

FCA Canada reported 14,191 vehicles sold for the month of January 2019, up 19 per cent from the prior month (December 2018). The Company continues its strategy of reducing sales to the daily rental segment.

Jeep® Brand

Jeep brand reported sales of 4,664 vehicles for the month of January. The top year-over-year performer for the brand was Jeep Compass with 816 sales, an increase of 51 per cent in total sales. At the retail level, Jeep Compass sales of 812 were 85 per cent above the amount sold in January 2018 (440). Jeep Grand Cherokee saw its total sales rise 13 per cent with 1,155 vehicles.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand reported 389 sales for the month.

Dodge Brand

Dodge brand reported 3,183 sales for the month. Built in Brampton, Dodge Challenger sales of 270 were up 184 per cent from the same month last year. Dodge Durango sales of 700 were up 74 per cent compared with sales from January 2018.

Ram Truck Brand

Ram brand reported 5,880 sales for the month, up 9 per cent from the prior year. There were 4,804 Ram 1500 pickup trucks sold in January 2019, up 20 per cent from the same month, one year ago. Ram 1500 was recently named “North American Truck of the Year” at the North American International Auto Show, where it also unveiled its redesigned 2019 heavy-duty Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand reported 39 sales for the month.

Fiat Brand

Fiat brand reported 36 sales for the month. Fiat Spider sales of 16 are up 23 per cent from the same month in 2018.

SOURCE: FCA