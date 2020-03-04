FCA announces leadership changes

After 22 years of dedicated service, Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, U.S. Sales and FCA Canada, has announced his intention to leave the company effective April 3, 2020, to pursue interests outside of FCA.

Commenting on Bigland’s service to the company, Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., said, “I would like to thank Reid for his years of tireless leadership and many valued contributions to the company. We all wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

Adding to Manley’s comments, Bigland said, “It has been a privilege to have been part of the FCA family and to have worked alongside our dealer business partners.”

Replacing Bigland, the company announced the following appointments, all reporting to Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA North America, and effective immediately:

Jeff Kommor, Head of U.S. Sales

David Buckingham, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of FCA Canada

Mike Koval, Ad Interim Head of Ram Brand, North America

SOURCE: FCA