FCA: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT named Crossover of the Year by the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) association’s 2018 Crossover of the Year, an honor announced at the Charity Preview Party before the Denver Auto Show on April 3, 2018.

To determine the winners, RMAP members — all automotive journalists in the Rocky Mountain region, including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming and Montana — evaluated dozens of new or significantly updated vehicles for 2018 to determine which best fit the Rocky Mountain lifestyle. The new Dodge Durango SRT drove home with the honors in the crossover-SUV category.

“The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT made a great impression in its first RMAP event by how well-integrated this high-performance vehicle is for the Rocky Mountain region,” said David Muramoto, President-RMAP. “From clean, functional styling to how well the powerful drivetrain and electronic systems work together, the Dodge//SRT team did fine work in impressing RMAP voters.”

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with its 475-horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque stemming from the legendary 392-cubic-inch HEMI® V-8 engine, a National Hot Rod Association-certified quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds and can go 0-60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. Durango SRT also outhauls every three-row SUV on the road with best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds.

Exterior performance features include widebody exterior design and functional SRT hood with center air duct flanked by heat extractors, as well as a new front fascia and lower valence to house new cold-air duct and LED fog lamps. New dual-center stripes are available in five different colors (Bright Blue, Flame Red, Gunmetal Low Gloss, Low Gloss Black and Sterling Silver) to add a sinister factory-custom look.

Named to Wards 10 Best User Experience List for 2017, the Durango SRT offers an array of advanced technology features and comes equipped with a new Uconnect fourth-generation system that includes performance improvements with quicker startup time and enhanced processing power. Durango SRT is available with the class-exclusive 8.4-inch touchscreen, which offers multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharper graphics, new SRT Performance Pages and the ability to support smartphone integrations of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Durango SRT’s performance interior also features standard leather and suede, available high-performance Demonic Red Laguna leather seating and an enhanced SRT Interior Appearance Group that brings authentic carbon fiber upgrades to the cabin.

All customers who buy a new Durango SRT will receive one full-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona.

