Export success for the Mercedes Benz eCitaro with fully electric drive: orders from Luxembourg, Norway and Sweden

The Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro is a true European, as the current 20 deliveries to well-known transport companies in Scandinavia and Luxembourg show. A typical feature of all three orders is the high-quality, passenger-friendly equipment coupled with the high-tech concept of the low-entry bus with its fully electric drive.

After many orders from German transport companies, Mercedes-Benz is now delivering the first export orders for the eCitaro. Ulrich Bastert, Head of Marketing, Sales and Customer Services at Daimler Buses: “The orders from well-known companies from Luxembourg, Norway and Sweden show the wide range of variants of the eCitaro available. It can be adapted to a wide range of different requirements.” The basic version of the 20 eCitaro models from the three orders varies greatly. What the buses have in common, however, is the high-quality equipment and double glazing, the electrically operated pivot-and-slide doors, comfortable Inter Star Eco seating for intercity operations and USB sockets for charging mobile devices.

Nine eCitaro buses for Voyages Emile Weber in Canach, Luxembourg

Voyages Emile Weber has chosen nine two-door eCitaro buses. These are equipped with the maximum number of twelve high-voltage battery packs delivering a total capacity of 292 kWh. Besides the extensive equipment, the colour concept of the passenger compartment is also very striking. From the upholstery of the seats to the grab bars or the side-wall panelling in needle felt: everything is in red. The floor covering has a homely wooden look. Something else which is especially distinctive: all of the seats in the front section are on raised platforms and all feature two-point seat belts. Voyages Emile Weber has over 600 vehicles, ranging from minibuses to luxury coaches, of which numerous buses from Mercedes-Benz.

Six eCitaro buses for Norgesbuss in Trollasen, Norway

Norgesbuss, a group with a total of more than 700 buses, is one of Norway’s leading bus operators. The company has ordered six eCitaro buses which will be operating in the capital, Oslo. Ten high-voltage battery packs with a capacity of 243 kWh provide the electricity for the three-door buses. There are also pantographs on the roof for intermediary charging to extend the vehicle’s range. In Scandinavia, an alcohol tester in the driver’s area is part of the equipment. For operation during winter, the floor areas near to the entrances are heated.

Five eCitaro buses for Bergkvarabuss in Ystad, Sweden

Bergkvarabuss is the pioneer for the eCitaro in Sweden. In the town of Ystad on the south coast, five eCitaro buses are going into operation. The two-door rigid buses are equipped with the full complement of twelve high-voltage battery packs with a total capacity of 292 kWh. The extensive safety and interior equipment of the vehicles includes an alcohol tester for the driver, folding ramps for both doors, a passenger compartment signal system with visual and tactile response, ambient lighting and upholstered single seats with high backrests and leather headrests. With over 1000 buses, Bergkvarabuss is one of the largest bus companies in Europe.

SOURCE: Daimler AG