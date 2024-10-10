Experience the future of mobility with Valeo @ Paris Motor Show 2024

From October 13 to 20, 2024, Valeo will be at the Paris Motor Show 2024. This year, we will be displaying our latest innovations at Valeo Booth Porte de Versailles, Hall 6 and at the Valeo Mobility House (Malakoff)

With more than 30 years of experience in providing software solutions and more than 10 years experience of leveraging AI, Valeo has become the key innovation partner of global OEMs for their software defined vehicle (SDV) programs. Today, the Group offers the largest portfolio of sensors, high performance computing units along with their cooling systems, as well as one of the largest software offerings in the market. By extending the computing capabilities into the cloud with our connectivity hub, the SDV will enable us to make the most of AI’s potential, be it in embedded systems, or in data-driven development methods. Christophe Perillat, CEO of Valeo, will discuss “The Collective Challenges to make the software defined vehicle a success” at the Automotive Summit on Tuesday October 15, 2024 at 10:20 at the Dôme de Paris.