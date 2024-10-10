Experience the future of mobility with Valeo @ Paris Motor Show 2024

From October 13 to 20, 2024, Valeo will be at the Paris Motor Show 2024. This year, we will be displaying our latest innovations at Valeo Booth Porte de Versailles, Hall 6 and at the Valeo Mobility House (Malakoff)

With more than 30 years of experience in providing software solutions and more than 10 years experience of leveraging AI, Valeo has become the key innovation partner of global OEMs for their software defined vehicle (SDV) programs. Today, the Group offers the largest portfolio of sensors, high performance computing units along with their cooling systems, as well as one of the largest software offerings in the market. By extending the computing capabilities into the cloud with our connectivity hub, the SDV will enable us to make the most of AI’s potential, be it in embedded systems, or in data-driven development methods. Christophe Perillat, CEO of Valeo, will discuss “The Collective Challenges to make the software defined vehicle a success” at the Automotive Summit on Tuesday October 15, 2024 at 10:20 at the Dôme de Paris.

During our time at The Paris Motor Show, you will get the opportunity to discover all our solutions as well as a wide range of innovations and exclusive products including:

  • Valeo Racer, our unique extended reality (XR) gaming experience for passengers who can play on their phone or tablet connected to the vehicle’s wifi. Thanks to software developed by Valeo, the game uses the vehicle’s driver assistance systems (ADAS) (cameras and radars) as well as the perception and artificial intelligence algorithms already on board to insert the car’s real environment into the game, something that has never been offered before.
  • Valeo Predict4Range, our software that predicts and drives the most efficient thermal management strategies of BEVs for extended driving range (i.e. less charging stops with faster charging operations), and extended battery lifespan. The software integrates real-time data like outside temperature, wind speed, charging station maps, road elevation and electric vehicle parameters and offers up to 24% more range in real conditions compared to traditional thermal management control.
  • Our lighting technologies developed to give the iconic Renault R5 E-tech its mischievous lighting and signaling system.
  • Pantomime our AI solutions that bring intelligence into the vehicles and assist the interaction with a construction worker, traffic police and cyclists in various edge case situations.

SOURCE: Valeo

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here