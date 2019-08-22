Expansion of electric charging stations at Volkswagen’s German sites begins

The Volkswagen brand is systematically driving its electric offensive and will be installing some 4,000 charging points at its German sites by 2025. The first are already up and running: Ulrich Markurth, Mayor of Braunschweig, was joined today by Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management, to inaugurate the first charging center for employees with 60 new charging points. The Volkswagen Group is investing some €250 million in expanding the charging infrastructure at its European sites. When combined with the activities at dealerships, this means the Volkswagen Group is providing some 36,000 new charging points in Europe.

“Adequate facilities for charging at the workplace are an important element in our electric offensive. Going forward, charging their electric vehicles while they are at work will be easy and convenient for our employees. We are demonstrating how the gradual transition to e-mobility can succeed”, Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for E-Mobility, said.

“I am very pleased that Volkswagen AG is making massive investments in the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles worldwide and, more specifically, in our region. And I am particularly delighted that the Braunschweig plant is a trailblazer for this major investment. Employees will be able to refuel while they work. And at the same time, these charging points will also be available to other electric vehicle users. This is an excellent model that should set a precedent. We will also need more public charging options going forward. However, demand for charging stations cannot be primarily covered by such public facilities. Conditions for installing private charging points should be improved, and companies should contribute to that. I would like to thank Volkswagen AG for sending such a strong signal”, Braunschweig’s Mayor, Ulrich Markurth, said.

First charging center starts operating

The first charging center was commissioned today at the Volkswagen Group Components plant in Braunschweig. The 60 charging points are located on the Ohefeld parking lot bordering on the site. The charging power level is 11kW and the charging center uses a Type 2 plug, the European standard system. The sole source of power for charging is Volkswagen Naturstrom from renewable sources. The power has been certified by TÜV Nord and is 100% CO2-free, originating from sources such as wind and hydropower. Further charging centers will be successively phased in at the other German sites by 2025.

“Volkswagen’s first charging center has been realized at the Components plant in Braunschweig. That makes us very proud. The Volkswagen Group is underpinning its electric offensive with this initiative and at the same time turning e-mobility into a real world experience for employees, and later also other drivers of electric vehicles. This is a clear and concrete step towards e-mobility”, Otto Joos, Business Field Manager “Chassis” at Volkswagen Group Components, said.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Volkswagen