Exciting design and longest range in the model family: the new Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron

Brilliant: fully electric Sportback with an evocative, dynamic exterior and a spacious interior

Audi is expanding its electric model portfolio with the Q6 Sportback e-tron, one of the most popular body designs among customers. The powerful and iconic SUV design typical of Audi in the Q6 SUV e-tron is complemented by the essence of a Sportback’s features. The near-perfect proportions are even more evident. The result is a more progressive and sportier silhouette that will appeal especially to design-oriented customers. The Q6 Sportback e-tron, which features the familiar strengths of the PPE in terms of performance, range, efficiency, and charging, is yet another example of the scalability of the Premium Platform Electric. Thanks to its dynamic rear and the resulting aerodynamic benefits, the Q6 Sportback e-tron performance2 is the range champion in the Q6 series, with a range of up to 656 kilometers.

Audi will unveil the Q6 Sportback e-tron to the global public for the first time at the Paris Motor Show 2024. “The new model demonstrates the versatility of our new generation of electric vehicles,” said Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG. “The Sportback variant is the next step in the expansion of our electric model portfolio. The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron combines the strengths of our new electric models – efficiency, range, and performance – with the evocative, functional design of its distinct body.”

The dynamic-looking Sportback combines the spaciousness of an SUV with the elegance of a coupé. Sporty and expressive, the electric car features a 511-liter luggage compartment and a 64-liter frunk. When the rear row of seats is folded, the luggage compartment increases to up to 1,373 liters. The long wheelbase of 2,899 millimeters makes for ample room in the interior, even in the rear seats, and the Q6 Sportback e-tron boasts 25 liters of useful storage space. The high towing capacity of up to 2,400 kilograms in the Q6 Sportback e-tron quattro3 (2,000 kilograms in other drive variants) stands for uncompromising suitability for everyday use.

From the market launch of the electric Q6 Sportback and its SUV sister model, another battery variant with ten modules and a gross capacity of 83 kWh (net: 75.8 kWh) will be available. This means that as well as the all-wheel drive variant and the S model, the Q6 Sportback e-tron is available as two rear-wheel drive variants, covering the entire portfolio of powerful electric motors in the Q6 e-tron family.

Thanks to its aerodynamic body design with a cd value of 0.26 (SUV variant: 0.28) and a large battery with a gross capacity of 100 kWh (net: 94.9 kWh), the 4,771 millimeter long, 1,965 millimeter wide (without mirrors), and 1,665 millimeter high Q6 Sportback e-tron performance2 (37 mm lower than the SUV variant) has a range of up to 656 kilometers. This means the Sportback has the longest range in the Q6 e-tron series.

The evocative exterior design accentuates the sporty character

Echoing the iconic first-generation Audi TT Coupé, the Sportback’s sloping roofline enhances its sporty aesthetics. The vehicle’s silhouette flows gracefully, resembling a streamlined drop of water. The design team reimagined the entire roof arch, starting from the A-pillar, resulting in a Sportback 37 millimeters lower than the SUV variant. This adjustment infuses the classic proportions of an SUV with dynamism and elegance unique to the Sportback form. As a result, the Q6 Sportback e-tron exudes an unmistakable sportiness even when stationary.

The greenhouse stretches considerably lower and tighter over the vehicle’s powerful body. Its soft shapes purposefully contrast with the body’s creases and edges, creating a dynamic interplay of shadows. The flat rear window ends in a breakaway edge that incorporates the third brake light. A striking line sweeps from the rear over the taillights to the rear doors, accentuating the top of the quattro blisters and the broad shoulders above the wheel arches. The rear window design has a dynamic upward bend. A distinguishing feature shared by all Audi Sportbacks, this small detail gives the vehicle even more forward thrust and is further accentuated by the surrounding aluminum-look trim.

The upright front dominates the fully closed, three-dimensional Singleframe. A mask in Selenite Silver or high-gloss black encloses the side air intakes. Thanks to their high placement, the digital daytime running lights give the Q6 Sportback e-tron its striking and unique appearance.

The rear, which tapers more dynamically than the SUV’s, blends sporty elegance and power. The analogies to the e-tron GT family are unmistakable. With its continuous light strip, the clean, spacious rear architecture gives the Sportback the clarity and poise typical of Audi.

An interior meticulously tailored to the occupants

The Q6 Sportback e-tron interior is more systematically oriented than ever to its occupants’ needs. Material properties were carefully considered from the early stages of interior design. Together with the Audi MMI panoramic display and the MMI passenger display, they create a visually striking digital stage. The high-contrast interior design intentionally places elements in the foreground or background, resulting in a three-dimensional spatial architecture that balances aesthetics and ergonomics tailored to the occupants.

The interior ambiance is emphatically intimate. The dynamic interaction light offers a wide range of communication functions, aiding the vehicle’s interactions with its occupants. It envelops the interior and the cockpit in a generous arc. The so-called soft wrap extends from the doors through the entire cockpit to the center console, creating a cohesive and welcoming sense of space. Its colors and high-quality materials, such as Argument fabric and Dinamica microfiber, some of which are made from recycled materials, are also used in the seats. In the S line variant, the soft wrap uses Elastic Melange fabric made from recycled material. The roof lining, pillars, and sun visors are made from Draft, another fabric made with 100 percent recycled polyester. Audi also believes in sustainability when it comes to applications. For example, customers who buy the S line variant or the S model can choose the technical fabric Anthracite, made from recycled materials. Alternatively, Birch Wood Linear Stone Gray natural is available, which has been optimized to produce less waste during its production.

An entire portfolio of drive and battery variants available at market launch

Two battery sizes and two drive variants are available for the Q6 Sportback e-tron. With its 83-kWh high-voltage battery (net: 75.8 kWh), even the entry-level variant of the electric Sportback boasts confident driving performance. The rear-wheel drive Q6 Sportback e-tron and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.0 seconds in Launch Control mode.

The electric motor of the rear-wheel drive Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron performance2 has an output of 225 kW (306 PS) and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds in Launch Control mode. With its system output of 285 kW (387 PS), it takes the Q6 Sportback e-tron quattro35.9 seconds to do the sprint.

The most powerful version, the SQ6 Sportback e-tron1 boasts a system output of 360 kW (489 PS) with its two electric motors on the front and rear axle and reaches 100 km/h in only 4.3 seconds in Launch Control mode. Its large battery gives the rear-wheel drive Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron performance2 a range of up to 656 kilometers.

With an 83-kWh battery, it has a range of up to 545 kilometers. The all-wheel drive model drives up to 636 kilometers, while the all-wheel drive SQ6 Sportback e-tron1 has a range of 607 kilometers.

All variants of the Q6 Sportback have a top fixed speed of 210 km/h. The SQ6 Sportback e-tron1 tops out at 230 km/h.

Sophisticated HV battery thermal management and the 800-volt electrical system make for impressive charging performance. For example, the Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron performance2 needs only ten minutes at a fast-charging station to charge a range of up to 265 kilometers at a maximum charging power of 270 kW under ideal conditions. It only takes the high-voltage battery 22 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent. The S model also charges at up to 270 kW, while the rear-wheel variants charge at a fast-charging station at up to 260 kW (with the 100-kWh battery) or 225 kW (with the 83-kWh battery).

Driving dynamics to match the Sportback’s sporty character

The progressive and sporty design of the Q6 Sportback e-tron matches its driving dynamics. Audi has redeveloped most of the suspension systems and components for the Q6 e-tron series. The redesigned front axle significantly influences the driving dynamics of the electric Sportback. Like the SUV, the Sportback’s trailing arms are positioned in front of the tie rods in the direction of travel. The optimized axle kinematics achieve a noticeable increase in driving dynamics and simultaneously improve the steering response, not least thanks to the subframe holding the steering securely in place. This makes the vehicle much more agile.

The steering design and its control via new software modules, combined with the new front axle, continuously give the customer significantly more feedback via the steering wheel about the current driving situation and road conditions, further enhancing the Sportback’s agility. With its rear-biased tuning, the drive ensures highly variable all-wheel drive distribution overall and is another feature that improves the driving dynamics of the Q6 Sportback e-tron. The different dimensions of the electric motors on the front and rear axles in the all-wheel variant enable rear-biased torque distribution even under full load.

The new passive damping system FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) makes the Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron hug the street. More damping is required to offer greater ride comfort in certain driving situations; for example, when driving over cobblestones during dynamic driving maneuvers, the system adapts accordingly to control the movement of the vehicle’s body. The adaptive air suspension with controlled damping compensates for the load via the level control to maintain an even ride height even under different load conditions.

Five stars in Euro NCAP and “Best in Class” for child safety

The Q6 e-tron was awarded the highest rating of five stars by Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Program), the renowned European consumer protection organization. The vehicle was evaluated and achieved excellent results in the Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road Users, and Safety Assist categories. The car received a near-perfect score of 91 percent for Adult Occupant Protection, indicating that it provides optimal protection. For the first time, an Audi model was evaluated for its post-crash safety features (including rescue data sheets for first responders and eCall), with the Q6 e-tron receiving an excellent rating.

With a score of 92 percent for Child Occupant Protection, the Audi Q6 e-tron model family is currently the best in class of all vehicles tested in 2023 and 2024. Features that exceed the legal requirements contribute to this excellent result. For example, the Q6 e-tron is one of the few models in its segment to offer three i-Size seats: two in the rear and one in the front passenger seat. i-Size is a European safety standard introduced in 2013 that ensures complete compatibility between the car seat and the car itself. The front passenger seat in the Q6 e-tron has a smart vehicle feature that automatically deactivates the front passenger airbag when a rear-facing child seat is used. The restraint systems were further improved for use with child car seats to provide optimal protection for children of all ages.

State-of-the-art lighting technology

The active digital light signature stands for a one-of-a-kind design and aesthetics unique to Audi. The second-generation digital OLED rear lights have six 360-segment OLED panels that use a specially developed algorithm to generate a new image every ten milliseconds, giving the lights a vibrant and intelligent appearance. At the front, the active digital light signature is generated via the algorithm’s interaction with twelve dimmable segments. At the rear, all the digital OLED segments are used. The individual light segments interact so that the overall image of the light signature does not vary in light intensity.

The second generation of digital OLED technology shapes the look of new Audi models and increases their range of functions many times over. This also improves road safety, as demonstrated by the communication light in the digital OLED rear lights 2.0. This feature warns other road users of accidents and breakdowns. In critical road situations, it displays a specific, static rear light signature with integrated warning symbols in addition to the regular rear light graphic. The Audi Sportback Q6 e-tron also sets new standards in personalization: With up to eight digital light signatures (depending on the chosen equipment level) available for the redesigned daytime running lights in the Matrix LED headlights and digital OLED rear lights 2.0, drivers can personalize the appearance of their Sportback. This can be done via the MMI or the myAudi app.

The digital stage: the new display and operating concept

Like their SUV sister model, the Q6 Sportback e-tron, the A6 e-tron, A5, and the Q5 series models include a new display and operating concept. Above the soft wrap, the digital stage with the Audi MMI panoramic display and the MMI passenger display dominates the interior. The slim, free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display features a curved design and OLED technology. It comprises an 11.9” Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5” MMI touch display. The digital stage is complemented by an optional 10.9” MMI passenger display with active privacy mode.

The optional augmented reality head-up display (AR HuD) signifies a major advancement in display technology at Audi. This innovative display projects a large, tilted image plane onto the windshield, providing the driver with essential information such as speed, traffic signs, assistance, and navigation icons. The forward tilt of the image plane enhances the AR experience by aligning with the natural focus of the human eye. This tilt, combined with the large virtual image distance, creates the impression that the displayed items float up to 200 meters away and interact directly with the environment. From the driver’s perspective, the field of view for AR content spans a diagonal of approximately 88 inches.

In addition, Audi has significantly expanded its voice control options. The driver can control many vehicle functions using Audi’s self-learning voice assistant, the Audi assistant. The AI-supported digital assistant is deeply integrated into the vehicle and represented by an avatar. The new voice assistant recognizes over 800 voice commands. Having been expanded with the chatbot ChatGPT, the Audi assistant automatically recognizes whether to execute a vehicle function, search for a destination, or, for example, provide a weather forecast. The Audi system only forwards queries to ChatGPT when it cannot answer general knowledge questions. Passengers enjoy a seamless experience, as all the functions are integrated into the Audi assistant. Moreover, ChatGPT never has access to vehicle data. All questions and answers are deleted in the interest of data protection. The basis for this feature is the Cerence Chat Pro solution from software specialist Cerence, which incorporates numerous sources, including ChatGPT.

The new infotainment system uses Android Automotive OS for the first time. It comes with the latest Audi connect services, such as the enhanced e-tron route planner. Popular apps, such as YouTube, are available via the store for third-party apps embedded directly in the MMI, eliminating the need for a smartphone. New apps that will be available regularly maximize digital functionality in the Q6 Sportback e-tron.

The Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System delivers a superb 3D sound experience. A highly efficient amplifier at the heart of the system drives 20 loudspeakers with a total output of 830 watts. Four speakers are integrated into the front seat headrests, enabling Audi to introduce so-called sound zones for the first time.

Market launch and prices

The Q6 Sportback e-tron and the SQ6 Sportback e-tron1 are manufactured under net carbon-neutral1 conditions at Audi’s main plant in Ingolstadt. They will be available to order at the turn of the year 2024/2025. The entry-level model, the Q6 Sportback e-tron with the 83 kWh (net: 75.8 kWh) battery and rear-wheel drive, starts at 65.900 euros. The rear-wheel drive Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron performance2 starts at 71,200 euros. The Q6 Sportback e-tron quattro3 starts at 77,100 euros, and the SQ6 Sportback e-tron1 starts at 96,200 euros.

1 Audi understands net-zero carbon emissions to mean a situation in which, after other possible reduction measures have been exhausted, the company offsets the carbon emitted by Audi’s products or activities and/or the carbon emissions that currently cannot be avoided in the supply chain, manufacturing, and recycling of Audi vehicles through voluntary offsetting projects carried out worldwide. In this context, carbon emissions generated during a vehicle’s utilization stage, i.e., from the moment it is delivered to the customer, are not taken into account.

SOURCE: Audi