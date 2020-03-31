Evolution of Groupe PSA Global Executive Committee

Effective April 1st 2020, Grégoire Olivier is appointed Head of China. In addition to his current role as General Secretary and Services and Parts activity management, the Managing Board has appointed Grégoire Olivier Head of China, succeeding Carlos Gomes who has chosen to leave the Groupe PSA on his own request at the end of June 2020 in order to engage an ongoing personal entrepreneurial project.

Grégoire Olivier has worked for several years to develop Group activity in China. He has a strong knowledge of this area and the Chinese culture that represents a competitive advantage regarding the current context.

He will play a fundamental role in the rebound of this strategic region for the company achieving sustainable profitability, competitiveness and growth.

The Services & Parts division, the Legal Affairs department and Public Affairs remain under the responsibility of Gregoire Olivier, while other tasks are reallocated as following:

ASEAN is joining India & Asia Pacific Region, reporting to Emmanuel Delay

Business Lab is joining Free2Move, reporting to Brigitte Courtehoux

Protection audit & risks department and Compliance Office are joining the Human Resources and Transformation Division, reporting to Xavier Chéreau

Groupe PSA expresses his sincere thanks to Carlos Gomes for all his achievements, and wish him the best for his future.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA