EvoBus Ibérica in the International Bus and Coach Fair – FIAA in Madrid

FIAA is the most important event in the road passenger transport sector in Spain and one of the most relevant in Europe. After years of absence, this crucial event opens its gates once again for all the professionals of the sector, and it counts as an unbeatable opportunity to see each other again after all this time. EvoBus Ibérica, Spanish subsidiary of Daimler Buses, presents important novelties in this FIAA 2022 edition.

In our stand, we introduce our eCitaro, with its brand new NMC3 batteries. The OC 500 RF Chassis, which includes new electronic architecture focusing on security and functionality, will be available to see it as well. Setra is present with its new generation vehicles for the ComfortClass and TopClass, which incorporates relevant innovations in terms of security, performance, comfort and design. As bus representatives of the intercity segment, we present the new Mercedes-Benz Intouro hybrid and the Setra S 416 LE business vehicle.

Regarding our after-sales services, our brands OMNIplus and OMNIplus ON show important improvements in terms of fleet management, with OMNIplus ON Uptime pro, online spare parts sales and the revolution that implies being able to print spare parts with 3D printers.

Adding to this, we will be announcing the new rental bus service offered by EvoBus Ibérica. Specifically the Mercedes-Benz Tourismo rental service, the most successful bus in Europe. Known for its economic efficiency and its comfort. This new rental service allows passenger transport operators to optimize resources and enables to manage the occasional high demand in a flexible way.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck